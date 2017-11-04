 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Is Axovant (AXON)’s New CEO Worth $400 Million?



4/11/2017 6:48:15 AM

That’s what investors seem to think, as the news that Axovant Sciences hired an industry veteran sent the shares of biotech’s most polarizing company up nearly 30 percent on Monday.

But while the market sees potential for a big buyout that would rescue an otherwise tepid year for biotech, Axovant says it’s settling in for the long haul, suggesting investors may have outpaced reality.

Read at STAT
Read at Wall Street Journal


