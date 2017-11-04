Aurinia (AUPH) To Host Investor Event And Webcast On April 20th In Orlando, FL

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX:AUP) today announced
that it will host an Investor Event during the National Kidney
Foundation Spring Clinical Meeting on April 20, 2017 at 6:00pm Eastern
Time in Orlando, FL.
The event will feature presentations by key opinion leaders (KOLs) Samir
Parikh, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Nephrology at the Ohio
State University Wexner Medical Center and Michael R. Bubb, MD,
Associate Professor of Medicine, Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology at
the University of Florida, who will present Aurinia's 48-week data from
the AURA-LV (AURA) study of voclosporin for the treatment of active
lupus nephritis (LN) and discuss the clinical implications of this data,
respectively. Both KOLs will be available to answer questions following
the presentations
The event is intended for investors, sell-side analysts, and business
development professionals only. Please RSVP in advance if you plan to
attend, as space is limited. To reserve a spot, please contact LifeSci
Advisors, LLC at contact@lifesciadvisors.com.
A live webcast of the event, with slides, will be available on the
Investors section of the Company’s website at http://ir.auriniapharma.com/ir-calendar.
About AURA-LV
The AURA–LV study (Aurinia Urinary
Protein Reduction in Active Lupus with Voclosporin) was a 48-week study
comparing the efficacy of two doses of voclosporin added to current
standard of care of MMF against standard of care with placebo in
achieving complete remission (CR) in patients with active LN. All arms
also received low doses of corticosteroids as background therapy. 265
patients were enrolled at centers in 20 countries worldwide. On entry to
the study, patients were required to have a diagnosis of LN according to
established diagnostic criteria (American College of Rheumatology) and
clinical and biopsy features indicative of highly active nephritis. The
24-week primary and secondary endpoints were released in Q3 2016 with
top-line 48-week results announced in Q1 2017. The 48-week data has been
accepted for a late-breaking presentation at National Kidney Foundation
(NKF) Spring Clinical Meeting taking place April 18-22 in Orlando, FL.
About Voclosporin
Voclosporin, an investigational
drug, is a novel and potentially best-in-class calcineurin inhibitor
(“CNI”) with clinical data in over 2,200 patients across indications.
Voclosporin is an immunosuppressant, with a synergistic and dual
mechanism of action that has the potential to improve near- and
long-term outcomes in LN when added to standard of care (MMF). By
inhibiting calcineurin, voclosporin blocks IL-2 expression and T-cell
mediated immune responses. It is made by a modification of a single
amino acid of the cyclosporine molecule which has shown a more
predictable pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic relationship, an
increase in potency, an altered metabolic profile, and potential for
flat dosing. The Company anticipates that upon regulatory approval,
patent protection for voclosporin will be extended in the United States
and certain other major markets, including Europe and Japan, until at
least October 2027 under the Hatch-Waxman Act and comparable laws in
other countries.
About Lupus Nephritis (LN)
LN in an inflammation of
the kidney caused by Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (“SLE”) and represents
a serious progression of SLE. SLE is a chronic, complex and often
disabling disorder and affects more than 500,000 people in the United
States (mostly women). The disease is highly heterogeneous, affecting a
wide range of organs & tissue systems. It is estimated that as many as
60% of all SLE patients have clinical LN requiring treatment. Unlike
SLE, LN has straightforward disease outcomes where an early response
correlates with long-term outcomes, measured by proteinuria. In patients
with LN, renal damage results in proteinuria and/or hematuria and a
decrease in renal function as evidenced by reduced estimated glomerular
filtration rate (eGFR), and increased serum creatinine levels. LN is
debilitating and costly and if poorly controlled, LN can lead to
permanent and irreversible tissue damage within the kidney, resulting in
end-stage renal disease (ESRD), thus making LN a serious and potentially
life-threatening condition.
About Aurinia
Aurinia is a clinical stage
biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing
therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are suffering from
serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The company is
currently developing voclosporin, an investigational drug, for the
treatment of LN. The company is headquartered in Victoria, BC and
focuses its development efforts globally. www.auriniapharma.com.
