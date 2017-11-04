|
Simulations Plus (SLP) Reports Second Quarter FY2017 Financial Results
4/11/2017 6:43:51 AM
LANCASTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), the premier provider of simulation and modeling software and consulting services for all phases of pharmaceutical discovery and development from the earliest discovery through all phases of clinical trials, today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2017, the period ended February 28, 2017 (2QFY17).
2QFY17 highlights compared with 2QFY16:
• Net revenues increased 10.5%, or $542,000, to a record $5.71 million from $5.16 million
• Gross profit increased 6.5%, or $252,000, to $4.15 million from $3.90 million
• SG&A increased 13.1%, or $226,000, to $1.95 million from $1.72 million
• Income before taxes increased 5.5%, or $93,000, to $1.78 million from $1.69 million
• Net income increased 4.4% to $1.20 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to $1.15 million, or $0.07 per share in 2QFY16
