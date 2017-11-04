 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Simulations Plus (SLP) Reports Second Quarter FY2017 Financial Results



4/11/2017 6:43:51 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
LANCASTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), the premier provider of simulation and modeling software and consulting services for all phases of pharmaceutical discovery and development from the earliest discovery through all phases of clinical trials, today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2017, the period ended February 28, 2017 (2QFY17).

2QFY17 highlights compared with 2QFY16:

• Net revenues increased 10.5%, or $542,000, to a record $5.71 million from $5.16 million
• Gross profit increased 6.5%, or $252,000, to $4.15 million from $3.90 million
• SG&A increased 13.1%, or $226,000, to $1.95 million from $1.72 million
• Income before taxes increased 5.5%, or $93,000, to $1.78 million from $1.69 million
• Net income increased 4.4% to $1.20 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to $1.15 million, or $0.07 per share in 2QFY16

Read at BioSpace.com


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 