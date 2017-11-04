Takeda (TKPYY) Enters Into Strategic Collaboration With NuBiyota For Microbiome Therapeutics

OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TOKYO:4502) today announced a strategic collaboration with NuBiyota LLC for the development of Microbial Ecosystem Therapeutic products for gastroenterology (GI) indications with a high unmet medical need.

Takeda and NuBiyota will collaborate to advance oral microbial consortia products developed by using NuBiyota’s microbiome platform for GI indications. NuBiyota will receive an upfront payment and is eligible for success-based development, regulatory and commercial milestones and tiered royalties based on net sales. Further details of the agreement were not disclosed.

“We are excited to partner with NuBiyota as this collaboration reinforces Takeda’s long-term commitment to unmet medical need in gastroenterology and adds to our other microbiome-related partnerships,” said Asit Parikh, M.D., Ph.D., head of Takeda’s gastroenterology therapeutic area unit. “Through these partnerships, we are exploring both microbial consortia and microbiome derived bioactives to investigate how the microbiome can be harnessed for treatment of GI diseases.”

NuBiyota’s Microbial Ecosystem Therapeutic is a clinic-ready microbial consortia which provides an entry point for clinical evaluation of microbiome based therapeutics which will enhance understanding of the role of microbiota in GI disease.

Takeda’s Commitment to Gastroenterology

Takeda is a global leader in gastroenterology. With expertise spanning more than 25 years, the company’s dedication to innovation continues to evolve and have a lasting impact. Beginning in the 1990’s Takeda pioneered gastroenterological breakthroughs in proton pump inhibitors. Since that time, Takeda’s global capabilities have expanded into the specialty care market in gastroenterology and biologics with a focus on ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Takeda's expertise also remains focused on therapeutic agents that work to reduce the production of acid in the stomach, and options for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation, irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and opioid-induced constipation. Through specialized and strategic in-house development, external partnerships, in-licensing and acquisitions, Takeda currently has a number of promising early stage GI assets in development, and remains committed to delivering innovative, therapeutic options for patients with gastrointestinal and liver diseases.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a global, research and development-driven pharmaceutical company committed to bringing better health and a brighter future to patients by translating science into life-changing medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on oncology, gastroenterology and central nervous system therapeutic areas plus vaccines. Takeda conducts R&D both internally and with partners to stay at the leading edge of innovation. New innovative products, especially in oncology and gastroenterology, as well as our presence in Emerging Markets, fuel the growth of Takeda. More than 30,000 Takeda employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients, working with our partners in health care in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com/newsroom.

