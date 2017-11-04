Takeda (TKPYY) Enters Into Strategic Collaboration With NuBiyota For Microbiome Therapeutics

OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TOKYO:4502)
today announced a strategic collaboration with NuBiyota LLC for the
development of Microbial Ecosystem Therapeutic products for
gastroenterology (GI) indications with a high unmet medical need.
Takeda and NuBiyota will collaborate to advance oral microbial consortia
products developed by using NuBiyota’s microbiome platform for GI
indications. NuBiyota will receive an upfront payment and is eligible
for success-based development, regulatory and commercial milestones and
tiered royalties based on net sales. Further details of the agreement
were not disclosed.
“We are excited to partner with NuBiyota as this collaboration
reinforces Takeda’s long-term commitment to unmet medical need in
gastroenterology and adds to our other microbiome-related partnerships,”
said Asit Parikh, M.D., Ph.D., head of Takeda’s gastroenterology
therapeutic area unit. “Through these partnerships, we are exploring
both microbial consortia and microbiome derived bioactives to
investigate how the microbiome can be harnessed for treatment of GI
diseases.”
NuBiyota’s Microbial Ecosystem Therapeutic is a clinic-ready microbial
consortia which provides an entry point for clinical evaluation of
microbiome based therapeutics which will enhance understanding of the
role of microbiota in GI disease.
Takeda’s Commitment to Gastroenterology
Takeda is a global
leader in gastroenterology. With expertise spanning more than 25 years,
the company’s dedication to innovation continues to evolve and have a
lasting impact. Beginning in the 1990’s Takeda pioneered
gastroenterological breakthroughs in proton pump inhibitors. Since that
time, Takeda’s global capabilities have expanded into the specialty care
market in gastroenterology and biologics with a focus on ulcerative
colitis and Crohn’s disease. Takeda's expertise also remains focused on
therapeutic agents that work to reduce the production of acid in the
stomach, and options for the treatment of chronic idiopathic
constipation, irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and
opioid-induced constipation. Through specialized and strategic in-house
development, external partnerships, in-licensing and acquisitions,
Takeda currently has a number of promising early stage GI assets in
development, and remains committed to delivering innovative, therapeutic
options for patients with gastrointestinal and liver diseases.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
Takeda Pharmaceutical
Company Limited is a global, research and development-driven
pharmaceutical company committed to bringing better health and a
brighter future to patients by translating science into life-changing
medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on oncology, gastroenterology
and central nervous system therapeutic areas plus vaccines. Takeda
conducts R&D both internally and with partners to stay at the leading
edge of innovation. New innovative products, especially in oncology and
gastroenterology, as well as our presence in Emerging Markets, fuel the
growth of Takeda. More than 30,000 Takeda employees are committed to
improving quality of life for patients, working with our partners in
health care in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com/newsroom.
