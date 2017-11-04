Employer:
Look Out, Another Biotech Joins San Diego With $40 Million and Will Take on NASH
4/11/2017 6:37:31 AM
Taapping into San Diego’s biotech talent pool, a Michigan-based developer of an experimental therapy for liver disease is moving its administrative headquarters here.
Cirius Therapeutics of Kalamazoo also has hired three experienced biomedical executives in San Diego to lead the company in connection with the opening.
It will use $40 million of newly raised money to complete a mid-stage clinical trial of an experimental liver drug, said Bob Baltera, the company’s new CEO.
Read at
San Diego Union Tribune
Read at
News Release
