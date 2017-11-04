PureTech Advances New Program Targeting Immunosuppressive Gamma Delta T Cells And Related Mechanisms

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PureTech Health plc (“PureTech Health” or the “Company”, LSE: PRTC), an
advanced, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the
launch of a new immuno-oncology program developing monoclonal antibodies
to target newly discovered immunosuppressive mechanisms in pancreatic
cancer and other solid tumors.
The approach is based on the work of Dr. George Miller, Director of S.
Arthur Localio Laboratories and Director of the Cancer Immunology
Program at NYU School of Medicine. Part of the body of data supporting
this approach was published recently in Nature
Medicine and builds upon his work previously published in Cell.
“Most solid, malignant tumors establish an immunosuppressive environment
to ward off the body’s natural defenses. Dr. Miller’s work in pancreatic
ductal carcinoma has revealed that inflammatory processes drive the
immunosuppression through certain gamma delta T cells and macrophages,”
said Dr. Joseph Bolen, Chief Scientific Officer of PureTech Health. “Our
novel approach builds on this finding and selectively disrupts the
immunosuppression to potentially have a therapeutic effect on cancer.”
This technology, exclusively licensed from the NYU School of Medicine,
is being developed in a new subsidiary of PureTech Health called Nybo
Therapeutics. Nybo builds on PureTech's strength in immunology and joins
PureTech’s advanced pipeline of immunology and T cell biology programs
that includes a Phase IIB immunosenescence program, microbiome-based T
cell mediated therapies, and CAR-T therapies.
“Pancreatic cancer is the only major cancer with a five-year survival
rate in the single digits, and there has been far too little progress
towards meaningful treatments,” said Dr. Diane Simeone, Director of the
Pancreatic Cancer Center at NYU School of Medicine and a member of
Nybo’s Scientific Advisory Board. “Novel therapeutic approaches are
important to pursue, and I look forward to helping advance this
promising technology.”
Dr. Miller commented on this announcement, “I am excited to translate
our findings into first-in-class therapies for patients who desperately
need new treatment options. Our work on immunosuppressive mechanisms in
pancreatic cancer has shed light on new therapeutic approaches that form
the foundation for Nybo, and we look forward to a great partnership with
PureTech Health with whom to advance these findings.”
PureTech Health has gathered a group of leading expert collaborators and
advisors around this platform, including:
Erin Adams, Ph.D., is the Joseph
Regenstein Professor at the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular
Biology, and on the Committees of Immunology and Cancer Biology at the
University of Chicago. Dr. Adams' research is focused on understanding
how events at the molecular level allow the immune system to
differentiate between self and non-self with particular attention given
to nonconventional T cell recognition, such as that of gamma delta T
cells. The scientific approach she undertakes to tackle these questions
spans multiple levels including genetics, protein biochemistry,
structure, biophysics, function and cell biology and imaging. Dr. Adams
is one of the pioneer researchers discovering how gamma delta T cells
recognize antigens and how this recognition process regulates their
activity in various tissues in which they reside.
Elizabeth Jaffee, M.D., currently
serves as Deputy Director for the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center,
Associate Director of the Bloomberg-Kimmel Institute for Cancer
Immunotherapy; Associate Director for Translational Research,
Co-Director of Gastrointestinal cancer and diseases program, and
Co-Director of the Skip Viragh Center for Pancreatic Cancer Clinical
Research and Patient Care. Dr. Jaffee is chair and member of the
National Cancer Advisory Board, and served as co-chair of the NCI Blue
Ribbon Panel for the National Moonshot Initiative. Dr. Jaffee is an
active member of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR),
and has just been named President-Elect of AACR (2017-2018). She will
assume the presidency in April, 2018.
Steven Leach, M.D., is the Director
of the David M. Rubenstein Center for Pancreatic Cancer Research of
Memorial Sloan-Kettering. Prior to this, Dr. Leach served as Professor
of Surgery, Oncology and Cell Biology, and the Paul K. Neumann Professor
in Pancreatic Cancer at Johns Hopkins Medicine. Dr. Leach received his
undergraduate degree from Princeton University, where he currently
serves on the Board of Trustees. He then pursued his MD degree at Emory
University, followed by postdoctoral training at Yale University and at
M.D. Anderson. Dr. Leach is also the current Chair of the Pancreatic
Cancer Action Network’s Scientific and Medical Advisory Board.
George Miller, M.D., is the Director
of S. Arthur Localio Laboratories, vice chair for research in NYU,
Langone’s Department of Surgery and the leader of Perlmutter Cancer
Center’s Immunology Program, as well as the director of the only
training program in the country in gastrointestinal oncology that is
funded by the National Institutes of Health. In addition to his
laboratory research, Dr. Miller is a highly experienced pancreatic and
hepatobiliary surgeon with an extensive background in the evaluation and
treatment of pancreatic tumors, as well as liver, bile duct cancers.
Diane M. Simeone, M.D., is currently
the director of the Pancreatic Cancer Center at the NYU School of
Medicine and the Associate Director of Translational Research,
Perlmutter Cancer Center, NYU Langone Medical Center. She is the
chair-elect of the Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of the
Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, one of the country's leading
organizations advancing the battle against the disease through research
funding, community engagement and government advocacy. She is a member
of the Institute of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences, serves
on the National Cancer Institute's Pancreatic Cancer Task Force, and
previously was president of the Society of University Surgeons and the
American Pancreatic Association.
“We will be exploring both pancreatic cancer and other solid tumor types
such as colorectal cancer. In addition to monotherapy, Dr. Miller’s work
suggests that this approach may enhance the effect of checkpoint
inhibitors that have historically not worked in pancreatic cancer
opening up the possibility of combination therapy,” commented Dr.
Aleksandra Filipovic, Therapeutic Lead for Oncology at PureTech.
The underlying research described above has been supported by the NYU
School of Medicine’s drug discovery accelerator, the Office of
Therapeutics Alliances.
About NYU Office of Therapeutics Alliances and Office of Industrial
Liaison
The NYU Office of Therapeutics Alliances (OTA) was
created in 2013 to accelerate and de-risk drug discovery projects
developed at NYU School of Medicine towards partnerships with investors,
biopharma, and non-profits. The NYU Office of Industrial Liaison (OIL)
promotes the commercial development of NYU discoveries and actively
seeks commercial partners for licensing and research collaborations.
Over the past ten years NYU has ranked first among all universities in
income from technology licensing. For more information, please visit http://www.nyulmc.org/ota
and http://oil.med.nyu.edu/.
About Nybo Therapeutics
Nybo Therapeutics, a subsidiary of
PureTech Health (LSE: PRTC), is developing first-in-class
immuno-oncology programs dedicated to the targeting of
immune-suppressive gamma delta T cells and other related mechanisms in
pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors. It aims to address the great
unmet need in malignancies with dismal prognoses that derive little
benefit from current standards of care.
PureTech Health plc (PRTC.L) owns approximately 93.5% of the company on
a diluted basis as of 11 April 2017. This calculation includes issued
and outstanding shares as well as options to purchase shares and written
commitments to issue shares or options, but excludes unallocated shares
authorized to be issued pursuant to equity incentive plans.
About PureTech Health
PureTech Health (PureTech Health plc,
PRTC.L) is an advanced, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company
developing novel medicines that modulate the adaptive human systems.
PureTech’s therapies target the dysfunctions in the immune, nervous, and
gastro-intestinal systems by addressing the underlying pathophysiology
of disease from a systems perspective rather than through a single
receptor or pathway. The Company is advancing a rich pipeline that
includes multiple human proof-of-concept studies and pivotal or
registration studies expected to read out over the next 12-18 months.
PureTech Health’s growing research and development pipeline has been
developed in collaboration with some of the world’s leading scientific
experts, who along with PureTech's experienced team and a stellar Board
identify, analyses and advance very selectively the opportunities the
Company believes hold the most promise for patients. This experienced
and engaged team places PureTech Health at the forefront of
ground-breaking science and technological innovation and leads the
Company between and beyond existing disciplines. For more information,
visit www.puretechhealth.com
or connect with us on Twitter @puretechh.
