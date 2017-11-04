Mission Therapeutics And University of Oxford Awarded Research Grant From The Michael J. Fox Foundation

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On World Parkinson’s day, Mission Therapeutics, a drug discovery and
development company focused on selectively targeting deubiquitylating
enzymes (DUBs) to treat neurodegenerative diseases, cancer and other
diseases with high unmet medical need, announced that it has been
awarded a grant from the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s
Research (MJFF).
“USP30 is one of the more promising DUBs associated with mitophagy, in
terms of published data and feasibility of compound development. We hope
that this collaboration between Mission Therapeutics and Oxford
Parkinson’s Disease Centre will promote our understanding of the
mechanisms and consequences of USP30 inhibition in Parkinson’s disease.”
This research grant will support the testing of Mission Therapeutics’
potent and selective USP30-targeted inhibitors in translationally
relevant stem cell-derived Parkinson’s disease models developed by
Professor Richard Wade-Martins and his research group at the University
of Oxford.
USP30, a mitochondrial associated DUB, has been implicated in the
control of mitophagy – a process where dysfunctional mitochondria are
selectively cleared from the cell. Failure of mitochondrial quality
control may lead to degeneration of the highly active substantia nigra
neurons in the brain, a pathological mechanism which results in
Parkinson’s disease.
The inhibition of USP30 is being studied by Mission Therapeutics to see
if this promotes mitophagy and thus improves cellular resilience in this
and other neurodegenerative diseases. The objective of the research
collaboration with Professor Richard Wade-Martins is to test Mission’s
potent and selective USP30 inhibitors in a range of disease models -
induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSC)-derived from patients with
sporadic and familial Parkinson’s disease.
Shalini Padmanabhan, PhD, Associate Director of Research Programs at
MJFF:
Dr Michael Koslowski, Executive Vice President, Research and
Development and Chief Medical Officer of Mission Therapeutics,
added:
“Receiving funding from the Michael J. Fox Foundation is a great
accolade, recognizing the quality of the research being done by Mission
Therapeutics and Prof. Wade-Martins and his group. The collaborative
study will provide key data that will guide the clinical development
strategy of our USP30 inhibitor programme. We are working hard to find
new ways in which to tackle this difficult disease, which is especially
highlighted during this World Parkinson Awareness week, for patients and
their families.”
Parkinson's disease is a chronic, degenerative neurological disorder
that affects one in 100 people over age 60. There is no objective test,
or biomarker,
for Parkinson's disease, so the rate of misdiagnosis can be relatively
high. Estimates of the number of people living with the disease
therefore vary, but recent research indicates that at least one million
people in the United States, and more than five million worldwide, have
Parkinson's disease.
About Mission Therapeutics
Mission Therapeutics, an early-stage drug development company targeting
the ubiquitin pathway for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative,
and other diseases of unmet need. The Company has built a leading
platform for the discovery and development of first-in-class,
small-molecule drugs that selectively target deubiquitylating enzymes
(DUBs) – an emerging drug class that is attracting significant
commercial interest in the area of protein homeostasis.
Mission has strong links with key academic and research centers,
including Cancer Research UK Laboratories and the University of
Cambridge's Jackson Laboratories at the Gurdon Institute, and a
leadership team that has broad international, commercial and scientific
experience.
In February 2016, the Company completed an $86m financing that was led
by Imperial Innovations and Woodford Patient Capital Trust and included
participation from existing investors Sofinnova Partners, Roche Venture
Fund, Pfizer Venture Investments and SR One. Mission Therapeutics was
founded in 2011 and is based at the Babraham Research Campus, Cambridge,
UK.
About The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
As the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research, The
Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to accelerating a cure for
Parkinson's disease and improved therapies for those living with the
condition today. The Foundation pursues its goals through an
aggressively funded, highly targeted research program coupled with
active global engagement of scientists, Parkinson's patients, business
leaders, clinical trial participants, donors and volunteers.
In addition to funding more than $700 million in research to date, the
Foundation has fundamentally altered the trajectory of progress toward a
cure. Operating at the hub of worldwide Parkinson's research, the
Foundation forges groundbreaking collaborations with industry leaders,
academic scientists and government research funders; increases the flow
of participants into Parkinson's disease clinical trials.