FDA Signs Collaborative Agreement With Emulate To Use Organs-On-Chips Technology As A Toxicology Testing Platform For Understanding How Products Affect Human Health And Safety

Inc. announced today that it has entered into a Cooperative Research
and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration’s (FDA) Office of Foods and Veterinary Medicine. Under
this multi-year CRADA, Emulate and FDA will collaborate to evaluate and
qualify the use of Emulate’s Organs-on-Chips
technology as a platform for toxicology testing to meet regulatory
evaluation criteria for products – including foods, dietary supplements
and cosmetics. The CRADA studies will use Emulate’s Human
Emulation System™, comprised of Organ-Chips, instrumentation and
software apps. The system recreates the natural physiology of specific
human tissues and organs, and is designed to provide a predictive model
of human response to diseases, medicines, chemicals, and foods with
greater precision and detail than other preclinical testing methods,
such as cell culture or animal-based experimental testing.
The collaborative research under the CRADA will be led by FDA’s Division
of Toxicology, within the Office of Applied Research and Safety
Assessment, which will have an onsite installation of the Human
Emulation System for experimental testing at FDA. The near-term goal of
the collaboration is to evaluate and qualify the human-relevant testing
capabilities of the Human Emulation System, including correlation with
existing cross-species toxicology data on human health effects of
chemical and microbiological contaminants in food, dietary supplements,
and cosmetic products.
“We are looking forward to combining our expertise with leading
researchers at FDA to explore how our Organs-on-Chips technology
integrates with existing product testing frameworks – opening the
potential for a new paradigm for establishing improved standards,
creating more predictive models, and helping to better evaluate safe
products for human use,” said Geraldine A. Hamilton, Ph.D., President
and Chief Scientific Officer of Emulate. “We are excited to begin this
relationship with FDA as a potential first step toward accelerating the
adoption of our Human Emulation System for broad application as a new
testing platform for a wide range of products that are reviewed and
approved by regulatory authorities to protect and improve human health.”
The collaborative studies under the CRADA will utilize the Human
Emulation System, specifically various Liver-Chips developed by Emulate,
in an applied toxicology setting to assess the system’s capabilities to
predict the effects on human biology of chemical and microbiological
hazards found in foods, cosmetics and dietary supplements. These
activities will enable FDA to review and provide feedback on the
performance and application of the Emulate system for FDA research. It
will also enable Emulate to use the information obtained from FDA during
this study for further development and improvement of its Human
Emulation System. In the collaboration, FDA and Emulate researchers will
initially use Emulate’s Liver-Chip from multiple species (Human
Liver-Chip, Dog Liver-Chip, and Rat Liver-Chip), to conduct studies to
assess the cross-species differences in toxicology data between humans
and animal species. The collaborators plan to publish the data and
findings from the CRADA studies.
The CRADA collaboration agreement allows for future expansion to
additional Organ-Chips, including the Intestine-Chip, Lung-Chip, and
Cardiac systems. Depending on the evolution of the research and
additional areas of interest, Emulate may conduct further training of
FDA researchers on the Human Emulation System.
About the Human Emulation System™ powered by Organs-on-Chips
Technology
Based on the Organs-on-Chips technology, Emulate has
created a new living Human
Emulation System™ that provides a real-time window into the inner
workings of human biology and disease – offering researchers a new
technology designed to predict human response with greater precision and
detail than today’s cell culture or animal-based experimental testing.
Each of Emulate’s proprietary Organ-Chips
– such as the lung, liver, brain or kidney – contains tiny hollow
channels lined with tens of thousands of living human cells and tissues,
and is approximately the size of an AA battery. An Organ-Chip is a
living, micro-engineered environment that recreates
the natural physiology and mechanical forces that cells experience
within the human body.
About Emulate, Inc.
Emulate, Inc. is a privately held
company that creates living products for understanding how diseases,
medicines, chemicals, and foods affect human health. Our Human
Emulation System™ sets a new standard for recreating true-to-life
human biology and is being used to advance product innovation, design,
and safety across a range of applications including drug development,
agriculture, cosmetics, food, and chemical-based consumer products.
Emulate continues to develop a wide range of Organ-Chips
and disease models through collaborations with industry partners and
internal R&D programs. Emulate is also working with clinical partners to
produce Organ-Chips
personalized with an individual patient’s stem cells, for
applications in precision medicine and personalized health. Our founding
team pioneered the Organs-on-Chips technology at the Wyss Institute for
Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University. Emulate holds
the worldwide exclusive license from Harvard University to a robust and
broad intellectual property portfolio for the Organs-on-Chips technology
and related systems.