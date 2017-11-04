 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Illumina (ILMN) To Announce First Quarter 2017 Financial Results On Tuesday, April 25, 2017



4/11/2017 6:21:26 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) today announced that it will issue results for first quarter 2017 following the close of market on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

On the same day, at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time), Francis deSouza, President and Chief Executive Officer; Marc Stapley, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer; and Sam Samad, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call with analysts, investors, and other interested parties to discuss financial and operating results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing 888.771.4371 (passcode: 44658255), or if outside North America by dialing +1.847.585.4405 (passcode: 44658255). Individuals may access the live teleconference in the Investor Relations section of Illumina’s web site under the “company” tab at www.illumina.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 4:30 pm Pacific Time (7:30 pm Eastern Time) on April 25, 2017 through May 2, 2017 by dialing 888.843.7419 (passcode: 44658255), or if outside North America by dialing +1.630.652.3042 (passcode: 44658255).

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and follow @illumina.

Illumina, Inc.
Investors:
Rebecca Chambers, 858.255.5243
ir@illumina.com
or
Media:
Eric Endicott, 858.882.6822
pr@illumina.com


Read at BioSpace.com


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 