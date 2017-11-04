 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) And Apexigen Announce Clinical Collaboration To Evaluate Opdivo (Nivolumab) In Combination With APX005M In Advanced Solid Tumors



4/11/2017 6:17:27 AM

NEW YORK & SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) and Apexigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer with an emphasis on new Immuno-Oncology (I-O) agents, today announced a clinical trial collaboration to evaluate Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with Apexigen’s APX005M in patients with advanced solid tumors. APX005M is an investigational compound that is designed to activate CD40, a key immune co-stimulatory receptor essential to regulating the activation of both innate and adaptive immune responses against cancer.

The proposed collaboration will evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of APX005M in combination with Opdivo in second-line metastatic NSCLC patients who have failed prior chemotherapy, and in metastatic melanoma patients who have failed prior I-O therapy.

