Inotek (ITEK) Completes Patient Recruitment In Phase II Trial Of A Fixed-Dose Combination (FDC) Of Trabodenoson And Latanoprost

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inotek
Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ITEK), a clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and
commercialization of therapies for ocular diseases, today announced the
completion of the active recruitment phase of the Phase 2 dose-ranging
trial of a fixed-dose combination (FDC) of trabodenoson and latanoprost
for the treatment of glaucoma. Trabodenoson is a highly
selective adenosine mimetic that lowers intraocular pressure (IOP) by
augmenting the natural function of the trabecular meshwork, the primary
outflow pathway in the eye. Latanoprost, a prostaglandin analog,
targets the secondary uveoscleral pathway and is the most commonly used
drug for lowering IOP. Top-line data from the FDC study are expected in
July.
“We look forward to communicating the
potential path forward for the monotherapy program once it is better
defined.”
“We have completed active recruitment of glaucoma patients in our Phase
2 FDC trial,” said David P. Southwell, President and Chief Executive
Officer of Inotek. “This is an important milestone as we continue to
believe our FDC program has the potential to address a larger market
opportunity than monotherapy and provide patients with a novel treatment
option that includes two complementary eye pressure lowering mechanisms.
We look forward to reporting the top-line results in July.”
Inotek also announced today that the Company has secured a meeting with
the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the second quarter to
discuss the trabodenoson monotherapy program. “Inotek has
submitted a briefing book to the FDA detailing the results of the
completed MATrX-1 trial in order to seek their guidance on its continued
development,” said Rudolf Baumgartner, MD, Executive Vice President and
Chief Medical Officer of Inotek. “We look forward to communicating the
potential path forward for the monotherapy program once it is better
defined.”
About the Phase 2 Fixed-dose Combination Study of Trabodenoson and
Latanoprost
The randomized, double-masked, Phase 2
dose-ranging trial will assess the overall benefit/risk profile of
binocular topical application of different daily doses of trabodenoson
(3.0% and 6.0%) when combined with latanoprost (0.005% or
0.0025%) for eight weeks in patients with ocular hypertension or primary
open-angle glaucoma.
Three treatment combinations of trabodenoson and latanoprost
will be investigated as well as two separate concentrations of latanoprost
alone. The treatments are: trabodenoson 6%/latanoprost
0.005%, trabodenoson 3%/latanoprost 0.005%; trabodenoson
6%/latanoprost 0.0025%; latanoprost 0.005%; and latanoprost
0.0025%. Trabodenoson doses were selected to optimize IOP
lowering, while maintaining the favorable tolerability and safety
profile observed to date. Latanoprost doses were selected
based on efficacy and safety profiles which vary based on dose.
The trial enrolled approximately 200 patients (original enrollment was
exceeded due to a lower than anticipated screen failure rate) with an
IOP greater than or equal to 25 mmHg and less than or equal to 34 mmHg;
which represents the patients most likely to receive treatment for
glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Following a placebo run-in period,
treatment will be administered to both eyes for a total of eight weeks.
For more information, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02829996.
About Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation
Inotek
Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on
the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for
glaucoma and other eye diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, trabodenoson,
is a first-in-class selective adenosine mimetic currently in Phase 3
development. Trabodenoson was developed in Inotek’s laboratories
and is designed to restore the eye’s natural pressure control mechanism.
Additionally, the Company is evaluating the potential for selective
adenosine mimetics to address optic neuropathies and other degenerative
retinal diseases. For more information, please visit www.inotekpharma.com.
The inclusion of our website address here and elsewhere in this press
release does not include or incorporate by reference the information on
our website into this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains
forward-looking statements, which are subject to substantial risks,
uncertainties and assumptions. You should not place reliance on these
statements which often include words such as "believe," "expect,"
"anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "seek," "will," "may" or
similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations
reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company
cannot guarantee such outcomes. Accordingly, you should not place undue
reliance on these forward-looking statements. All such statements speak
only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to
update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.