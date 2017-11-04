Biomedical Systems Forms Strategic Partnership With RadMD

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biomedical Systems – an over 40-year-old, leading clinical trial
provider to pharmaceutical, medical device, biotech, and contract
research organizations (CROs) announced a strategic partnership with
RadMD, a global provider for independent expert physician image reviews
for both safety and efficacy endpoints.
“We are excited about this partnership as it allows us to fully leverage
the significant expertise prevalent in the RadMD organization. Their
organization of over 600 experts comprised of Radiologists, Oncologists,
Cardiologists, Pathologists, Dermatologists, Gastroenterologists, Wound
Healing Experts, Vascular Surgeons, and Medical Imaging Physicists will
certainly enable us to provide our clients a superior imaging clinical
trial experience. This step forward is particularly important, given the
persistent increase in oncology trials and the continued reliance on
imaging services for efficacy evaluations. Independent expert readers
such as those from RadMD represent a vital component to providing our
clients with consistent and reliable data,” said Bob Mills, CCO,
Biomedical Systems.
The agreement will enable the two organizations to further collaborate
on clinical trials and will facilitate a more integrated approach to the
execution of the imaging reads. Additionally, this alliance will bolster
each organizations’ imaging capabilities, ultimately benefitting
sponsors.
“Biomedical Systems has long been known for their dedication to high
quality operations. Their continued growth is a testament to this
dedication. The agreement between our organizations establishes a new
level of comprehensive reader management by RadMD, leveraging our team
of BRITI-certified (BRITI – Blinded Reader and Investigator Training
Institute) readers. Our organization will also handle study-specific
training and performance management throughout the trial,” said Rick
Patt and Kohkan Shamsi, Cofounders and Principals of RadMD. “Further,
all of our readers are fellowship-trained disease experts, which is the
most critical element of their qualifications. This expertise combined
with BMS’ advanced electronic case report forms (eCRFs) will raise the
bar on the quality of image interpretations in clinical trials.”
About Biomedical Systems
Biomedical Systems is a premier global provider of centralized
diagnostic services. Founded in 1975, Biomedical Systems has grown to be
a leading clinical trial provider to pharmaceutical, medical device,
biotech, and CROs. Its comprehensive clinical trial solutions include
cardiac safety, pulmonary function, imaging, eCOA, and scientific
affairs.
Biomedical Systems’ corporate headquarters is located in St. Louis,
Missouri. European headquarters is located in Brussels, Belgium with
supporting offices in Japan and India, which are able to resupply
equipment and materials to challenging areas around the world in a
timely, cost-effective manner. Its global staff speaks 21 languages,
facilitating communication with international sponsors and sites
delivering better quality data. With strategically located offices
spanning the globe, Biomedical Systems has managed thousands of clinical
trials in over 95 countries and can offer services and support 24 hours
a day.
For additional information visit www.biomedsys.com.
About RadMD
For over 10 years, RadMD has focused on identifying, training and
testing, and managing performance of their unique pool of
board-certified, fellowship trained physicians to perform independent
image reviews for sponsors and imaging core labs. RadMD is now the
single most qualified and experienced reader group, setting the standard
for independent reviews. RadMD’s iterative reader performance management
ensures that any issues are quickly identified and corrected, and
ongoing performance monitored. RadMD focuses on the expertise of imaging
in clinical trials, developing imaging strategies for sponsors, which
are customized to drug type, mechanism of action, disease process, and
other relevant parameters. Using their proprietary web-based training
platform, BRITI (The Blinded Reader and Investigator Training
Institute), they have trained, tested, and certified literally thousands
of site readers on study-specific imaging criteria. Founded by
radiologists who were prior Directors of Clinical Development at global
pharma companies, and with extensive global imaging regulatory
experience, RadMD is headquartered on Madison Avenue in New York City.
For additional information visit www.rad-md.net.