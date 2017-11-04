Biomedical Systems Forms Strategic Partnership With RadMD

Global clinical trial provider joins forces with global expert physician readers to enhance imaging capabilities

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biomedical Systems – an over 40-year-old, leading clinical trial provider to pharmaceutical, medical device, biotech, and contract research organizations (CROs) announced a strategic partnership with RadMD, a global provider for independent expert physician image reviews for both safety and efficacy endpoints.

“Further, all of our readers are fellowship-trained disease experts, which is the most critical element of their qualifications. This expertise combined with BMS’ advanced electronic case report forms (eCRFs) will raise the bar on the quality of image interpretations in clinical trials.”

“We are excited about this partnership as it allows us to fully leverage the significant expertise prevalent in the RadMD organization. Their organization of over 600 experts comprised of Radiologists, Oncologists, Cardiologists, Pathologists, Dermatologists, Gastroenterologists, Wound Healing Experts, Vascular Surgeons, and Medical Imaging Physicists will certainly enable us to provide our clients a superior imaging clinical trial experience. This step forward is particularly important, given the persistent increase in oncology trials and the continued reliance on imaging services for efficacy evaluations. Independent expert readers such as those from RadMD represent a vital component to providing our clients with consistent and reliable data,” said Bob Mills, CCO, Biomedical Systems.

The agreement will enable the two organizations to further collaborate on clinical trials and will facilitate a more integrated approach to the execution of the imaging reads. Additionally, this alliance will bolster each organizations’ imaging capabilities, ultimately benefitting sponsors.

“Biomedical Systems has long been known for their dedication to high quality operations. Their continued growth is a testament to this dedication. The agreement between our organizations establishes a new level of comprehensive reader management by RadMD, leveraging our team of BRITI-certified (BRITI – Blinded Reader and Investigator Training Institute) readers. Our organization will also handle study-specific training and performance management throughout the trial,” said Rick Patt and Kohkan Shamsi, Cofounders and Principals of RadMD. “Further, all of our readers are fellowship-trained disease experts, which is the most critical element of their qualifications. This expertise combined with BMS’ advanced electronic case report forms (eCRFs) will raise the bar on the quality of image interpretations in clinical trials.”

About Biomedical Systems

Biomedical Systems is a premier global provider of centralized diagnostic services. Founded in 1975, Biomedical Systems has grown to be a leading clinical trial provider to pharmaceutical, medical device, biotech, and CROs. Its comprehensive clinical trial solutions include cardiac safety, pulmonary function, imaging, eCOA, and scientific affairs.

Biomedical Systems’ corporate headquarters is located in St. Louis, Missouri. European headquarters is located in Brussels, Belgium with supporting offices in Japan and India, which are able to resupply equipment and materials to challenging areas around the world in a timely, cost-effective manner. Its global staff speaks 21 languages, facilitating communication with international sponsors and sites delivering better quality data. With strategically located offices spanning the globe, Biomedical Systems has managed thousands of clinical trials in over 95 countries and can offer services and support 24 hours a day.

For additional information visit www.biomedsys.com.

About RadMD

For over 10 years, RadMD has focused on identifying, training and testing, and managing performance of their unique pool of board-certified, fellowship trained physicians to perform independent image reviews for sponsors and imaging core labs. RadMD is now the single most qualified and experienced reader group, setting the standard for independent reviews. RadMD’s iterative reader performance management ensures that any issues are quickly identified and corrected, and ongoing performance monitored. RadMD focuses on the expertise of imaging in clinical trials, developing imaging strategies for sponsors, which are customized to drug type, mechanism of action, disease process, and other relevant parameters. Using their proprietary web-based training platform, BRITI (The Blinded Reader and Investigator Training Institute), they have trained, tested, and certified literally thousands of site readers on study-specific imaging criteria. Founded by radiologists who were prior Directors of Clinical Development at global pharma companies, and with extensive global imaging regulatory experience, RadMD is headquartered on Madison Avenue in New York City.

For additional information visit www.rad-md.net.