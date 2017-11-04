SCIEX Release: Companies Collaborate At Danaher Life Sciences Biologics Day To Present The Latest Technological Developments For Biopharmaceutical Analysis

SCIEX features its ground-breaking biologics solutions including the X500B QTOF System and the Fast Glycan Labeling and Analysis Kit

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCIEX, a Danaher company and global leader in life science analytical technologies, today announced that it presented the company’s latest ground-breaking biologics solutions at the Danaher Life Sciences Biologics Day. This event was held at the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) in Dublin, Ireland, which is a global center of excellence for training and research in bioprocessing. It involved experts from Danaher’s innovative companies including SCIEX, Molecular Devices, Leica Microsystems, Beckman Coulter, Phenomenex and Pall FortéBio, who came together to showcase recent developments in analytical technologies for biopharmaceutical advancements. The event was attended by students from University College Dublin as well as industry professionals from companies such as Bristol Myers Squibb, GlycoSeLect, Pfizer, and Janssen.

Thorough characterization of a biotherapeutic is essential during the development process, but the complexity of biologic analysis workflows often require the work of mass spectrometry experts, a limited resource in most labs. The X500B Quadrupole Time-of-Flight (QTOF) System, which SCIEX featured at the Danaher Life Science Biologics Day, was specifically developed for standardized workflows and large quantity characterization of biologic products for biotherapeutic developers. The user-friendly system incorporates BioPharmaViewTM 2.0 processing software, which simplifies complex data processing, resulting in faster generation of meaningful information, even for non-MS experts. The software can also be used to interpret SWATH® 2.0 data independent acquisition on the X500B QTOF System, allowing comprehensive peptide mapping data to be acquired for every peptide in the sample from a single injection, including important low-abundance peptides and post-translational modifications.

During the event SCIEX also presented simple and fast solutions for routine biopharmaceutical analysis with the Fast Glycan Labeling and Analysis Technology, for the PA 800 Plus Pharmaceutical Analysis System, which has been developed for quantitative glycan analysis in biopharmaceutical characterization. Averaging one hour for sample preparation and separation with immediate, automated glycan identification in as little as 5 minutes, the Fast Glycan kit can analyze glycans up to five times faster than traditional HILIC methods. This enables researchers to quickly detect changes in glycosylation, helping them to profile glycans that may affect changes in function, efficacy and clearance of their biologics.

The event also included a diverse range of talks by experts from Danaher Life Science companies on the latest biologics solutions. The discussion focused on process quantitation, molecular characterization of crude and unpurified samples, HCP clearance, routine biopharmaceutical characterization, N-glycosylation analysis of antibody therapeutics as well as size exclusion chromatography.

About SCIEX

SCIEX helps to improve the world we live in by enabling scientists and laboratory analysts to find answers to the complex analytical challenges they face. The company's global leadership and world-class service and support in the capillary electrophoresis and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry industry have made it a trusted partner to thousands of the scientists and lab analysts worldwide who are focused on basic research, drug discovery and development, food and environmental testing, forensics and clinical research.

With over 40 years of proven innovation, SCIEX excels by listening to and understanding the ever-evolving needs of its customers to develop reliable, sensitive and intuitive solutions that continue to redefine what is achievable in routine and complex analysis. For more information, please visit sciex.com.

About Danaher

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in some of the most demanding and attractive industries, including health care, environmental and industrial. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of over 62,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.