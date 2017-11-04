SCIEX Release: Companies Collaborate At Danaher Life Sciences Biologics Day To Present The Latest Technological Developments For Biopharmaceutical Analysis

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCIEX,
a Danaher company and global leader in life science analytical
technologies, today announced that it presented the company’s latest
ground-breaking biologics solutions at the Danaher Life Sciences
Biologics Day. This event was held at the National Institute for
Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) in Dublin, Ireland, which is
a global center of excellence for training and research in
bioprocessing. It involved experts from Danaher’s innovative companies
including SCIEX, Molecular Devices, Leica Microsystems, Beckman Coulter,
Phenomenex and Pall FortéBio, who came together to showcase recent
developments in analytical technologies for biopharmaceutical
advancements. The event was attended by students from University College
Dublin as well as industry professionals from companies such as Bristol
Myers Squibb, GlycoSeLect, Pfizer, and Janssen.
Thorough characterization of a biotherapeutic is essential during the
development process, but the complexity of biologic analysis workflows
often require the work of mass spectrometry experts, a limited resource
in most labs. The X500B
Quadrupole Time-of-Flight (QTOF) System, which SCIEX featured at the
Danaher Life Science Biologics Day, was specifically developed for
standardized workflows and large quantity characterization of biologic
products for biotherapeutic developers. The user-friendly system
incorporates BioPharmaViewTM
2.0 processing software, which simplifies complex data processing,
resulting in faster generation of meaningful information, even for
non-MS experts. The software can also be used to interpret SWATH®
2.0 data independent acquisition on the X500B QTOF System, allowing
comprehensive peptide mapping data to be acquired for every peptide in
the sample from a single injection, including important low-abundance
peptides and post-translational modifications.
During the event SCIEX also presented simple and fast solutions for
routine biopharmaceutical analysis with the Fast
Glycan Labeling and Analysis Technology,
for the PA
800 Plus Pharmaceutical Analysis System,
which has been developed for quantitative glycan analysis in
biopharmaceutical characterization. Averaging one hour for sample
preparation and separation with immediate, automated glycan
identification in as little as 5 minutes, the Fast Glycan kit can
analyze glycans up to five times faster than traditional HILIC methods.
This enables researchers to quickly detect changes in glycosylation,
helping them to profile glycans that may affect changes in function,
efficacy and clearance of their biologics.
The event also included a diverse range of talks by experts from Danaher
Life Science companies on the latest biologics solutions. The discussion
focused on process quantitation, molecular characterization of crude and
unpurified samples, HCP clearance, routine biopharmaceutical
characterization, N-glycosylation analysis of antibody therapeutics as
well as size exclusion chromatography.
About SCIEX
SCIEX helps to improve the world we live in by enabling scientists and
laboratory analysts to find answers to the complex analytical challenges
they face. The company's global leadership and world-class service and
support in the capillary electrophoresis and liquid chromatography-mass
spectrometry industry have made it a trusted partner to thousands of the
scientists and lab analysts worldwide who are focused on basic research,
drug discovery and development, food and environmental testing,
forensics and clinical research.
With over 40 years of proven innovation, SCIEX excels by listening to
and understanding the ever-evolving needs of its customers to develop
reliable, sensitive and intuitive solutions that continue to redefine
what is achievable in routine and complex analysis. For more
information, please visit sciex.com.
About Danaher
Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to
helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of
life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership
positions in some of the most demanding and attractive industries,
including health care, environmental and industrial. With more than 20
operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of over 62,000
associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the
Danaher Business System. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.