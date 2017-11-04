Millendo Therapeutics Appoints Mary Lynne Hedley, Ph.D. And Carole Nuechterlein, J.D. To Board Of Directors

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Millendo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for endocrine diseases caused by hormone dysregulation, today announced the appointment of Mary Lynne Hedley, Ph.D. and Carole Nuechterlein, J.D. to its Board of Directors.

“I am honored to join this exceptional team and have the opportunity to advise the Company as it continues to develop a pipeline of transformative treatments for patients with endocrine diseases”

“As industry veterans, Mary Lynne and Carole bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our Board,” said Carol Gallagher, Pharm.D., Partner at New Enterprise Associates and Chairperson of the Millendo Board of Directors. “Mary Lynne’s extensive corporate and development leadership experience with successful pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and Carole’s broad investment experience and knowledge of business development will be welcome additions to the team and we look forward to working with them to support the Company in achieving its goals.”

Dr. Hedley has served as President and as a member of the board of directors of TESARO, Inc. since co-founding the company in March 2010. Prior to TESARO, Dr. Hedley served as Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief Scientific Officer of Abraxis BioScience, a biotechnology company. Dr. Hedley previously served as Executive Vice President of Eisai Corporation of North America following the company's acquisition of MGI Pharma in January 2008. Prior to its acquisition by Eisai, Dr. Hedley served in various positions at MGI Pharma, including Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer. Prior to that, Dr. Hedley co-founded and served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Zycos, a biotechnology company which was acquired by MGI Pharma in 2004. Dr. Hedley earned her Ph.D. in immunology from the University of Texas, Southwestern Medical Center and her B.S. in microbiology from Purdue University. Her postdoctoral training included two consecutive postdoctoral fellowships at Harvard University. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Youville Place, an assisted living facility, and previously served on the Board of Directors of Receptos until its acquisition by Celgene.

“I am honored to join this exceptional team and have the opportunity to advise the Company as it continues to develop a pipeline of transformative treatments for patients with endocrine diseases,” said Dr. Hedley. “With two candidates in clinical development in five disease areas, Millendo is progressing rapidly in its mission to build a leading endocrine company and I look forward to contributing to its continued growth and evolution.”

Ms. Nuechterlein joined F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. in 2001 and currently serves as Head of the Roche Venture Fund. Previously, Ms. Nuechterlein served as General Counsel for SangStat, Inc. She began her career in the mergers and acquisitions group at Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom. Ms. Nuechterlein earned her B.A. from Valparaiso University and J.D. from the University of Michigan. She currently serves on the board of directors for AveXis, CiVi Biopharma, Lumos Pharma, Lysosomal Therapeutics, Mission Therapeutics, Second Genome, and Tioma Therapeutics and as an observer at Allakos and Maculogix. Her previous investment and board experience includes Alios BioPharma, Ambit Biosciences, Envoy Therapeutics and Pharmasset.

About Millendo Therapeutics, Inc.

Millendo Therapeutics is focused on developing novel treatments for endocrine diseases caused by hormone dysregulation. Our mission is to build a leading endocrine company that creates distinct and transformative treatments for a wide range of diseases where there is a significant unmet medical need. We are advancing two product candidates in five indications: MLE4901, designed to address Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and Vasomotor Symptoms (VMS), and ATR-101 for the treatment of Classic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH), Endogenous Cushing’s Syndrome (CS), and Adrenocortical Carcinoma (ACC). www.millendo.com