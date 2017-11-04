Millendo Therapeutics Appoints Mary Lynne Hedley, Ph.D. And Carole Nuechterlein, J.D. To Board Of Directors

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Millendo
Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on developing novel treatments for endocrine diseases caused by
hormone dysregulation, today announced the appointment of Mary Lynne
Hedley, Ph.D. and Carole Nuechterlein, J.D. to its Board of Directors.
“As industry veterans, Mary Lynne and Carole bring a wealth of knowledge
and expertise to our Board,” said Carol Gallagher, Pharm.D., Partner at
New Enterprise Associates and Chairperson of the Millendo Board of
Directors. “Mary Lynne’s extensive corporate and development leadership
experience with successful pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
and Carole’s broad investment experience and knowledge of business
development will be welcome additions to the team and we look forward to
working with them to support the Company in achieving its goals.”
Dr. Hedley has served as President and as a member of the board of
directors of TESARO, Inc. since co-founding the company in March 2010.
Prior to TESARO, Dr. Hedley served as Executive Vice President of
Operations and Chief Scientific Officer of Abraxis BioScience, a
biotechnology company. Dr. Hedley previously served as Executive Vice
President of Eisai Corporation of North America following the company's
acquisition of MGI Pharma in January 2008. Prior to its acquisition by
Eisai, Dr. Hedley served in various positions at MGI Pharma, including
Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer. Prior to that,
Dr. Hedley co-founded and served as the President and Chief Executive
Officer of Zycos, a biotechnology company which was acquired by MGI
Pharma in 2004. Dr. Hedley earned her Ph.D. in immunology from the
University of Texas, Southwestern Medical Center and her B.S. in
microbiology from Purdue University. Her postdoctoral training included
two consecutive postdoctoral fellowships at Harvard University. She
currently serves on the Board of Directors of Youville Place, an
assisted living facility, and previously served on the Board of
Directors of Receptos until its acquisition by Celgene.
“I am honored to join this exceptional team and have the opportunity to
advise the Company as it continues to develop a pipeline of
transformative treatments for patients with endocrine diseases,” said
Dr. Hedley. “With two candidates in clinical development in five disease
areas, Millendo is progressing rapidly in its mission to build a leading
endocrine company and I look forward to contributing to its continued
growth and evolution.”
Ms. Nuechterlein joined F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. in 2001 and currently
serves as Head of the Roche Venture Fund. Previously, Ms. Nuechterlein
served as General Counsel for SangStat, Inc. She began her career in the
mergers and acquisitions group at Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom. Ms.
Nuechterlein earned her B.A. from Valparaiso University and J.D. from
the University of Michigan. She currently serves on the board of
directors for AveXis, CiVi Biopharma, Lumos Pharma, Lysosomal
Therapeutics, Mission Therapeutics, Second Genome, and Tioma
Therapeutics and as an observer at Allakos and Maculogix. Her previous
investment and board experience includes Alios BioPharma, Ambit
Biosciences, Envoy Therapeutics and Pharmasset.
About Millendo Therapeutics, Inc.
Millendo Therapeutics is
focused on developing novel treatments for endocrine diseases caused by
hormone dysregulation. Our mission is to build a leading endocrine
company that creates distinct and transformative treatments for a wide
range of diseases where there is a significant unmet medical need. We
are advancing two product candidates in five indications: MLE4901,
designed to address Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and Vasomotor
Symptoms (VMS), and ATR-101 for the treatment of Classic Congenital
Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH), Endogenous Cushing’s Syndrome (CS), and
Adrenocortical Carcinoma (ACC). www.millendo.com