GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX.OB) To Present Zika Vaccine Data At The 20th Annual Conference On Vaccine Research

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. ( OTCQB : GOVX), a biotechnology company specializing in developing human vaccines, announced today that its abstract, entitled "Development of a Novel Zika Vaccine Candidate" has been accepted as a late breaker presentation at the 20th anniversary of the Annual Conference on Vaccine Research (ACVR) sponsored by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) to be held April 24-26, 2017 in Bethesda, MD. The presentation will be delivered by Arban Domi, PhD, GeoVax's Director of Vector Development.

Zika virus disease is a rapidly spreading, emerging infectious disease transmitted by mosquitoes carrying the Zika virus (ZIKV). The rapid spread of ZIKV, its association with abnormal fetal brain development, and lack of a preventive vaccine constitute a global health emergency. ZIKV belongs to the flaviviridae family which also include, dengue and yellow fever viruses. For more information about ZIKV, visit www.cdc.gov/zika.

Dr. Domi's presentation will describe the Company's development of GEO-ZM02, a novel promising vaccine candidate to prevent ZIKV infection. The presentation will include details of a study conducted at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in which GEO-ZM02 provided 100% protection to mice infected with a lethal dose of ZIKV.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) more than 18 entities have an active ZIKV vaccine program, most of which use either purified inactivated virions, live attenuated viruses, or both approaches in parallel. All these vaccines rely on ZIKV prME proteins for protection which, according to recent publications, may also induce Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE) of infection -- creating the risk of enhancing other flavivirus infections, such as dengue virus, in vaccinated subjects. GEO-ZM02 is based on the non-structural-1 (NS1) protein of ZIKV which is not involved in the ADE phenomenon, and therefore should offer a safer alternative to other ZIKV vaccines under development. Moreover, flavivirus NS1 proteins are abundantly produced in infected individuals and required for virus replication and dissemination in mosquitoes; therefore, GeoVax's NS1-based vaccine not only could protect humans against Zika disease but may also be able to block transmission of ZIKV in its mosquito vectors.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines against infectious diseases using its Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle (MVA-VLP) vaccine platform. The Company's development programs are focused on preventive vaccines against HIV, Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa), and malaria, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers. GeoVax's vaccine platform supports in vivo production of non-infectious VLPs from the cells of the very person receiving the vaccine, mimicking a natural infection, stimulating both the humoral and cellular arms of the immune system to recognize, prevent, and control the target infection. For more information, visit www.geovax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including whether: GeoVax can develop and manufacture its vaccines with the desired characteristics in a timely manner, GeoVax's vaccines will be safe for human use, GeoVax's vaccines will effectively prevent targeted infections in humans, GeoVax's vaccines will receive regulatory approvals necessary to be licensed and marketed, GeoVax raises required capital to complete vaccine development, there is development of competitive products that may be more effective or easier to use than GeoVax's products, GeoVax will be able to enter into favorable manufacturing and distribution agreements, and other factors, over which GeoVax has no control. GeoVax assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, and does not intend to do so. More information about these factors is contained in GeoVax's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those set forth at "Risk Factors" in GeoVax's Form 10-K.