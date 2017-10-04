 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Akers Biosciences To Commercialize Heparin PF4 Rapid Test In Puerto Rico



4/10/2017 12:07:55 PM

THOROFARE, NJ--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) (AIM: AKR.L), (the "Company" or "Akers Bio"), a developer of rapid health information technologies, announces that the Company has begun marketing its rapid test for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia ("HIT") to the large number of hospital facilities in Puerto Rico as an extension of the Company's strategy to accelerate U.S. sales of its flagship product. The Company believes Puerto Rico represents a large new market opportunity which is closely aligned to the U.S. and has more than 60 potential hospital targets.

Akers Bio has appointed a specialist independent outsourced sales group to represent the test in Puerto Rico as well as a leading channel partner with established logistical access in the region.

Akers Bio's flagship PIFA Heparin/PF4 Rapid Assay and PIFA PLUSS PF4 tests were designed to quickly determine at -- or near -- the point-of-care if a patient being treated with the widely used blood thinner heparin may be developing HIT. This clinical syndrome reverses heparin's intended therapeutic effect and transforms it into a clotting agent. Patients suffering HIT are at risk of developing limb- and life-threatening complications, so the timely test result provided by the Company's Heparin/PF4 devices is paramount to effective and cost-efficient clinical decision making.

John J. Gormally, Chief Executive Officer of Akers Bio, commented: "Puerto Rico is a strategically important market for Akers Bio to target as an extension of our U.S. sales strategy. There are some 64 potential hospital customers on the island and we believe the opportunity to enable those prospective customers to generate significant cost savings through the timely diagnosis of HIT will be very attractive."

About Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Akers Bio develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver quicker and more cost-effective healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers. The Company has advanced the science of diagnostics while responding to major shifts in healthcare through the development of several proprietary platform technologies. The Company's state-of-the-art rapid diagnostic assays can be performed virtually anywhere in minutes when time is of the essence. The Company has aligned with major healthcare companies and high volume medical product distributors to maximize product offerings, and to be a major worldwide competitor in diagnostics.

Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.akersbio.com. Follow us on Twitter @AkersBio.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target", "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Akers Biosciences, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.


