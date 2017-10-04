BioTelemetry To Hold Investor Call On April 10, 2017

MALVERN, Pa., April 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) will hold an investor call tomorrow, April 10, 2017 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the recently announced transaction agreement for BioTelemetry to launch a tender offer to acquire LifeWatch AG



The broadcast will be available through the investor information section of the BioTelemetry website: www.gobio.com. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, an archive will be available on our website for two weeks.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc., formerly known as CardioNet, Inc., is the leading wireless medical technology company focused on the delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care. The Company currently provides cardiac monitoring services, original equipment manufacturing with a primary focus on cardiac monitoring devices and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. More information can be found at www.gobio.com.

