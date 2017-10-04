Masimo (MASI) Announces Full Market Release Of Root Patient Monitor And Connectivity Hub With Kite Supplemental Display System

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)
announced today the full market release of Root® with Kite™,
a supplemental display system. Kite expands visibility of patient data
for clinicians by allowing data from Root to be viewed on bigger
screens, in customized configurations, in operating rooms, cardiac
theaters, emergency rooms, and other venues.
Kite connects to Root via a wired or wireless connection on the same IP
network and displays monitoring data from the connected device on a
smart TV. Data from devices connected to Root – including the Radical-7®
Pulse CO-Oximeter®, the wearable, tetherless Radius-7®
Pulse CO-Oximeter, and optional monitoring modules such as SedLine®
Brain Function Monitoring, O3™ Regional Oximetry, and ISA™ capnography
solutions – can also be simultaneously displayed on a supplemental
screen using Kite. The Kite supplementary display system can be
customized to enable clinicians to view the monitoring parameters,
waveforms, and other data they require for that patient and type of care
or operation.
Masimo bedside monitoring devices provide clinicians with many types of
data. During complex care, monitoring might involve so many different
forms of real-time output, all of value to clinicians, that displaying
them simultaneously on the primary device’s smaller display may be
inconvenient or impractical. With Kite, that data can be conveniently
displayed on a large, easy-to-read monitor, relayed from the
point-of-care device. For example, during endoscopy, while a patient is
anesthetized, clinicians may wish to monitor with SedLine, for brain
function, with rainbow Acoustic Monitoring® (RAM™), for
respiration, and with ISA capnography, for end-tidal carbon dioxide, in
addition to pulse oximetry and blood pressure. With Kite, the multiple
data outputs from each of these types of monitoring can be
simultaneously displayed on a large, centrally-located screen, in the
clinicians’ preferred configuration.
Dr. Don Marketto, D.O., Anesthesiologist, Mountain View Regional
Hospital, Las Cruces, New Mexico, noted, “Masimo software made it
extremely easy to adjust the placement and size of the information on
the screen to the satisfaction of both the surgeon and
anesthesiologist.” Joseph Bremer, a perfusionist at Mountain View
Regional Hospital, added, “Kite greatly enhanced the visibility of the
Masimo monitor. During bypass I could easily view cerebral blood flow
allowing time to validate adequate perfusion to my patient and maintain
my attention on my bypass circuit.”
“Kite showcases the versatility and flexibility of Root,” said Joe
Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo. “Our goal is to minimize clinician
distraction and maximize focus on the patient and relevant data.”
A promotional Kite opportunity is available for new and existing Masimo
Root and Radical-7 customers.
About Masimo
Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global leader in innovative noninvasive
monitoring technologies. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and
reduce the cost of care by taking noninvasive monitoring to new sites
and applications. In 1995, the company debuted Masimo SET®
Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, which has been
shown in multiple studies to significantly reduce false alarms and
accurately monitor for true alarms. Masimo SET® has also been
shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in
neonates,1 improve CCHD screening in newborns,2
and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™*
in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response activations and costs.3,4,5
Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 100 million
patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the
world,6 including 9 of the top 10 hospitals listed in the
2016-17 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.7
In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry
technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood
constituents that previously could only be measured invasively,
including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC™),
carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®),
and more recently, Pleth Variability Index (PVi®) and Oxygen
Reserve Index (ORi™), in addition to SpO2, pulse rate, and
perfusion index (PI). In studies with SpHb, reductions in blood
transfusion** were observed8,9 and when used with
PVi, a reduction in 30-day mortality was observed.10 In 2014,
Masimo introduced Root®, an intuitive patient monitoring and
connectivity platform with the Masimo Open Connect™ (MOC-9™) interface,
enabling other companies to augment Root with new features and
measurement capabilities. Masimo is also taking an active leadership
role in mHealth with products such as the Radius-7™ wearable patient
monitor, iSpO2® pulse oximeter for smartphones,
and the MightySat™ fingertip pulse oximeter. Additional information
about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com.
All published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at http://www.masimo.com/cpub/clinical-evidence.htm.
*The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from
University HealthSystem Consortium.
**Clinical decisions regarding red blood cell transfusions should be
based on the clinician’s judgment considering, among other factors:
patient condition, continuous SpHb monitoring, and laboratory diagnostic
tests using blood samples.
