Masimo (MASI) Announces Full Market Release Of Root Patient Monitor And Connectivity Hub With Kite Supplemental Display System

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) announced today the full market release of Root® with Kite™, a supplemental display system. Kite expands visibility of patient data for clinicians by allowing data from Root to be viewed on bigger screens, in customized configurations, in operating rooms, cardiac theaters, emergency rooms, and other venues.

Kite connects to Root via a wired or wireless connection on the same IP network and displays monitoring data from the connected device on a smart TV. Data from devices connected to Root – including the Radical-7® Pulse CO-Oximeter®, the wearable, tetherless Radius-7® Pulse CO-Oximeter, and optional monitoring modules such as SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring, O3™ Regional Oximetry, and ISA™ capnography solutions – can also be simultaneously displayed on a supplemental screen using Kite. The Kite supplementary display system can be customized to enable clinicians to view the monitoring parameters, waveforms, and other data they require for that patient and type of care or operation.

Masimo bedside monitoring devices provide clinicians with many types of data. During complex care, monitoring might involve so many different forms of real-time output, all of value to clinicians, that displaying them simultaneously on the primary device’s smaller display may be inconvenient or impractical. With Kite, that data can be conveniently displayed on a large, easy-to-read monitor, relayed from the point-of-care device. For example, during endoscopy, while a patient is anesthetized, clinicians may wish to monitor with SedLine, for brain function, with rainbow Acoustic Monitoring® (RAM™), for respiration, and with ISA capnography, for end-tidal carbon dioxide, in addition to pulse oximetry and blood pressure. With Kite, the multiple data outputs from each of these types of monitoring can be simultaneously displayed on a large, centrally-located screen, in the clinicians’ preferred configuration.

Dr. Don Marketto, D.O., Anesthesiologist, Mountain View Regional Hospital, Las Cruces, New Mexico, noted, “Masimo software made it extremely easy to adjust the placement and size of the information on the screen to the satisfaction of both the surgeon and anesthesiologist.” Joseph Bremer, a perfusionist at Mountain View Regional Hospital, added, “Kite greatly enhanced the visibility of the Masimo monitor. During bypass I could easily view cerebral blood flow allowing time to validate adequate perfusion to my patient and maintain my attention on my bypass circuit.”

“Kite showcases the versatility and flexibility of Root,” said Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo. “Our goal is to minimize clinician distraction and maximize focus on the patient and relevant data.”

A promotional Kite opportunity is available for new and existing Masimo Root and Radical-7 customers.

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global leader in innovative noninvasive monitoring technologies. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care by taking noninvasive monitoring to new sites and applications. In 1995, the company debuted Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, which has been shown in multiple studies to significantly reduce false alarms and accurately monitor for true alarms. Masimo SET® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,1 improve CCHD screening in newborns,2 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™* in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response activations and costs.3,4,5 Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 100 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,6 including 9 of the top 10 hospitals listed in the 2016-17 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.7 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), and more recently, Pleth Variability Index (PVi®) and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™), in addition to SpO 2 , pulse rate, and perfusion index (PI). In studies with SpHb, reductions in blood transfusion** were observed8,9 and when used with PVi, a reduction in 30-day mortality was observed.10 In 2014, Masimo introduced Root®, an intuitive patient monitoring and connectivity platform with the Masimo Open Connect™ (MOC-9™) interface, enabling other companies to augment Root with new features and measurement capabilities. Masimo is also taking an active leadership role in mHealth with products such as the Radius-7™ wearable patient monitor, iSpO 2 ® pulse oximeter for smartphones, and the MightySat™ fingertip pulse oximeter. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. All published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at http://www.masimo.com/cpub/clinical-evidence.htm.

*The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

**Clinical decisions regarding red blood cell transfusions should be based on the clinician’s judgment considering, among other factors: patient condition, continuous SpHb monitoring, and laboratory diagnostic tests using blood samples.

