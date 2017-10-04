Trinseo Offers Medical Grade MAGNUM ABS For Medical Equipment

Resins provide mass polymerization advantages; meet requirements for chemical resistance, sterilization and ease of coloring

BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), the global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, is offering medical equipment manufacturers and molders medical-grade MAGNUM™ ABS Resins. The material features the advantages of Trinseo’s mass polymerization technology combined with the properties needed most for medical applications to assure the integrity of end-use applications.

Trinseo’s MAGNUM™ 8391 MED ABS Resins, are part of the company’s line of performance plastics tailored for medical device applications. Trinseo’s proprietary polymerization process results in a material that is highly consistent from lot-to-lot in terms of color, rheology and physical properties. The process results in brilliant whiteness of the material for ease of coloring and less pigment use, and results in lower residual monomers and oligomers.

Medical-industry requirements found in MAGNUM™ 8391 MED include biocompatibility, chemical resistance, sterilization options, and comprehensive regulatory support. The material also offers an extended notification of change as well as the versatility of secondary operations common in medical equipment, such as spraying, plating, solvent bonding and ultrasonic welding.

To ensure the quality required for medical applications, Trinseo adheres to strict production guidelines. Our medical manufacturing facilities and related global departments are ISO 13485:2016 certified, which places a special emphasis on risk management and process validation.

Trinseo has a history of providing the medical device industry with materials for single- and multiple-use devices and equipment housings. As a manufacturer focused on resin quality and product stewardship, Trinseo is committed to supporting the medical equipment industry with superior product quality, outstanding consistency, and the assurance of global supply.

