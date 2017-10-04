Trinseo Offers Medical Grade MAGNUM ABS For Medical Equipment

BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinseo
(NYSE: TSE), the global materials company and manufacturer of plastics,
latex binders and synthetic rubber, is offering medical equipment
manufacturers and molders medical-grade
MAGNUM™ ABS Resins. The material features the advantages of
Trinseo’s mass polymerization technology combined with the properties
needed most for medical applications to assure the integrity of end-use
applications.
Trinseo’s MAGNUM™ 8391 MED ABS Resins, are part of the company’s line of
performance plastics tailored for medical device applications. Trinseo’s
proprietary polymerization process results in a material that is highly
consistent from lot-to-lot in terms of color, rheology and physical
properties. The process results in brilliant whiteness of the material
for ease of coloring and less pigment use, and results in lower residual
monomers and oligomers.
Medical-industry requirements found in MAGNUM™ 8391 MED include
biocompatibility, chemical resistance, sterilization options, and
comprehensive regulatory support. The material also offers an extended
notification of change as well as the versatility of secondary
operations common in medical equipment, such as spraying, plating,
solvent bonding and ultrasonic welding.
To ensure the quality required for medical applications, Trinseo adheres
to strict production guidelines. Our medical manufacturing facilities
and related global departments are ISO
13485:2016 certified, which places a special emphasis on risk
management and process validation.
Trinseo has a history of providing the medical device industry with
materials for single- and multiple-use devices and equipment housings.
As a manufacturer focused on resin quality and product stewardship,
Trinseo is committed to supporting the medical equipment industry with
superior product quality, outstanding consistency, and the assurance of
global supply.
About Trinseo
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and
manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. We are
focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to help our
customers create products that touch lives every day — products that are
intrinsic to how we live our lives — across a wide range of end-markets,
including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices,
lighting, electrical, carpet, paper and board, building and
construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $3.7 billion in net
sales in 2016, with 15 manufacturing sites around the world, and nearly
2,200 employees. For more information visit www.trinseo.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within
the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,”
“estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,”
“plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,”
“potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to
identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in
this press release may include, without limitation, forecasts of growth,
revenues, business activity, acquisitions, financings and other matters
that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors
that may cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements
to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this press
release. As a result of the foregoing considerations, you are cautioned
not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which
speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes
no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.