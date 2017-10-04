NeuroDerm (NDRM) To Host Investor Day On April 21, 2017

REHOVOT, Israel, April 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroDerm Ltd. (Nasdaq:NDRM), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing drug-device combinations for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the Company will host its first Investor Day, taking place in New York on Friday, April 21, 2017.



Members of NeuroDerm’s executive team will be joined by key opinion leaders to review the company’s clinical programs for treating patients with moderate and severe Parkinson’s disease addressing deficiencies of current treatments, to discuss continuous levodopa administration and its potential to delay motor complications and present the company's future development plans.

Individuals can access the webcast in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page at NeuroDerm.com. The webcast will be archived on the website.

Event

Date: April 21, 2017

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET (Registration beginning at 10:00 a.m.)

Location: New York, New York

Speakers

• Robert Hauser, MD

• Professor of Neurology, Molecular Pharmacology and Physiology & Director, USF Health Byrd Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Center

• Karl Kieburtz, MD, MPH

• President, Clintrex, Robert Joynt Professor of Neurology at the University of Rochester

• Oded Lieberman, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, NeuroDerm

• Sheila Oren, MD, Chief Medical Officer, NeuroDerm

Analysts and institutional investors seeking more information about this event should contact Matt Ventimigila - MVentimiglia@lazarpartners.com or by phone at 212-599-1265.

About NeuroDerm

NeuroDerm is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing drug-device combinations for central nervous system (CNS) disorders that are designed to overcome major deficiencies of current treatments and achieve enhanced clinical efficacy through continuous, controlled administration. NeuroDerm has three product candidates in different stages of development which offer a solution for almost every Parkinson’s disease patient from the moderate to the very severe stage of the disease. NeuroDerm has developed a line of levodopa and carbidopa (LD/CD) product candidates administered through small belt pumps that deliver a continuous, controlled dose of LD/CD. The LD/CD product candidates are ND0612L and ND0612H, which are used for treatment of moderate and advanced Parkinson’s disease patients, respectively, and which are delivered subcutaneously. In addition, NeuroDerm is developing ND0701, a novel subcutaneously delivered apomorphine formulation for patients who suffer from moderate to severe Parkinson’s disease and who do not respond well to LD/CD. NeuroDerm is headquartered in the Weizmann Science Park in Rehovot, Israel.

NeuroDerm Contact:

Oded S. Lieberman, PhD, CEO

oded@neuroderm.com

Tel.: +972-8-946 2729

Cell: +1-617-517 6077

U.S. Investor Contact:

David Carey

Lazar Partners Ltd.

dcarey@lazarpartners.com

+212-867-1768