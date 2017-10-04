Cancer Genetics (CGIX) Is Selected By eFFECTOR To Provide Biomarker Discovery And Development Services For Novel Oncology Drugs

RUTHERFORD, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CGIX) (“CGI” or “The Company”), a leader in enabling precision medicine for oncology through molecular markers and diagnostics, announced today that it has been chosen by eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing selective translation regulators for the treatment of cancer, to provide clinical biomarker services for eFFECTOR’s lead product candidate eFT508. The two companies will work together on eFFECTOR’s strategies to implement studies aiding in biomarker discovery and development, including immuno-oncology biomarkers, allowing further optimization of eFT508 development as a single agent and in drug combinations.



eFT508 is a novel, potent and highly selective oral small molecule inhibitor of MNK1 and 2 (MAP kinase-interacting kinase 1 and 2). MNK1 and MNK2 integrate signals from several oncogenic and immune signaling pathways, including RAS, Toll-like receptors and the T-cell receptor, by phosphorylating eukaryotic initiation factor 4E (eIF4E) and other key effector proteins. Phosphorylation of these RNA-binding proteins by MNK1 and MNK2 selectively regulates the stability and translation of a subset of cellular mRNA that control cell signaling within and between tumor and immune cells, the tumor microenvironment and immune cell function. In preclinical studies, eFT508 has demonstrated activity in multiple tumor models as well as establishment of anti-tumor immune memory.

eFT508 is currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development targeting multiple solid tumors and lymphoma, and has been recently granted orphan drug designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). eFFECTOR has designed a biomarker strategy to demonstrate target engagement, inform patient selection and validate the immunological mechanism of action of the drug. These biomarkers will allow for the determination of both circulating and tumor infiltrating immune cell types and their activation state in patients before and after treatment with eFT508 across the ongoing clinical program.

“Our collaboration with CGI will allow us to measure several important biomarkers that may reflect eFT508’s mechanism of action, as well as identify responsive patient populations”, said Kevin Webster, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of eFFECTOR Therapeutics. “This will be particularly useful for eFT508, which acts both on tumor cell intrinsic signaling and on extrinsic signaling within tumor infiltrating immune cells, leading to induction of anti-tumor immunity in addition to direct anti-tumor activity.”

Cancer Genetics is currently supporting over 125 clinical trials and studies globally with 40 focused on immune therapies. Panna Sharma, CEO and President of CGI commented, “The ability to partner with innovative therapeutic companies and help with the critical work across critical topics such as biomarker discovery, identification of immune markers, and immunological mechanisms of action of the drug is a testament to the value and depth of our capabilities and portfolio. Our expanding customer base of highly innovative companies, such as eFFECTOR, highlights our value proposition to the biopharma community. We are very motivated by this opportunity and ready to empower eFFECTOR to achieve important clinical milestones through the use of CGI’s extensive oncology-focused menu and biomarker development expertise.”

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of selective translation regulators as a new class of small molecule therapeutics for cancer. The company’s investigational compounds are designed to restore translational control to halt underlying disease mechanisms while preserving healthy physiological processes. eFFECTOR’s most advanced program focuses on the development of eFT508. The company has additional selective translation regulator programs currently in discovery and development. For more information visit www.effector.com.

About Cancer Genetics, Inc.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. is an emerging leader in enabling precision medicine for oncology through the use of molecular markers and information. CGI is developing a global footprint with locations in the US, India and China. It has established strong clinical research collaborations with major cancer centers such as Memorial Sloan Kettering, The Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, Keck School of Medicine at USC and the National Cancer Institute.

The Company offers a comprehensive range of laboratory services that provide critical genomic and biomarker information. Its state-of-the-art reference labs are CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited in the US and have licensure from several states including New York State.

