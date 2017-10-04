 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Grand Opening Of Stryker (SYK)’s Endoscopy Division Headquarters And "OR Of The Future"



4/10/2017 10:45:07 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stryker Endoscopy:

WHEN:

Monday, April 10, 2017

WHAT:

Stryker Endoscopy will hold a ribbon-cutting event celebrating the grand opening of its state-of-the-art Customer Experience Center in San Jose, Calif. The facility features a high-tech, glass-enclosed “Operating Room of the Future” display leveraging Microsoft HoloLens, the first self-contained holographic computer.

HoloLens helps show customers in real-time how Stryker’s surgical tables, light fixtures and displays will look in their operating rooms (ORs), bringing design to life. Surgeons, hospital administrators and CEOs can use hand gestures to move, turn and manipulate equipment around the virtual OR, optimizing the layout to allow physicians and their staff to do their jobs efficiently, while keeping patients safe and comfortable.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Tour Stryker’s Endoscopy division’s new high-tech Customer Experience Center

Experience the latest mixed reality technology for OR design featuring HoloLens devices

See Stryker’s Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System and other product innovations

Interview surgeon thought-leaders and Stryker’s top executives

Interact with unique MultiTaction media wall

AGENDA:

4:30 p.m.

“OR of the Future” ribbon-cutting film/photo op
4:40 p.m. Customer Experience Center tour and media questions
5:00 p.m. Outdoor ribbon-cutting and remarks from Stryker CEO Kevin Lobo and Stryker’s Endoscopy division President Andrew Pierce

WHERE:

The grand opening will be held at Stryker Endoscopy, 5900 Optical Court, San Jose, CA 95138. Members of the media can park in reserved spots in front of the building by the roped-off area and should check in in the front lobby.

Stryker’s Endoscopy division is the technology leader in the operating room, and its innovative products help improve patient outcomes while making surgery easier and more efficient for medical professionals. The division was the first entity to combine voice activation, infrared technology and high-definition digital capture and display devices to fully integrate the operating room. Stryker’s Endoscopy division has been named one of the best places to work in Silicon Valley by the Silicon Valley Business Journal and San Francisco Business Journal.

Follow the conversation on Twitter: @StrykerEndo

Sullivan & Associates
Barbara Sullivan, 714/374–6174
bsullivan@sullivanpr.com


Read at BioSpace.com


comments powered by Disqus
Stryker
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 