Grand Opening Of Stryker (SYK)’s Endoscopy Division Headquarters And "OR Of The Future"

Stryker Endoscopy will hold a ribbon-cutting event celebrating the grand opening of its state-of-the-art Customer Experience Center in San Jose, Calif. The facility features a high-tech, glass-enclosed “ Operating Room of the Future ” display leveraging Microsoft HoloLens, the first self-contained holographic computer.

HoloLens helps show customers in real-time how Stryker’s surgical tables, light fixtures and displays will look in their operating rooms (ORs), bringing design to life. Surgeons, hospital administrators and CEOs can use hand gestures to move, turn and manipulate equipment around the virtual OR, optimizing the layout to allow physicians and their staff to do their jobs efficiently, while keeping patients safe and comfortable.