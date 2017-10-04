Grand Opening Of Stryker (SYK)’s Endoscopy Division Headquarters And "OR Of The Future"

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stryker Endoscopy:
WHEN:
Monday, April 10, 2017
WHAT:
Stryker Endoscopy will hold a ribbon-cutting event celebrating the
grand opening of its state-of-the-art Customer Experience Center
in San Jose, Calif. The facility features a high-tech,
glass-enclosed “Operating
Room of the Future” display leveraging Microsoft HoloLens, the
first self-contained holographic computer.
HoloLens helps show customers in real-time how Stryker’s surgical
tables, light fixtures and displays will look in their operating
rooms (ORs), bringing design to life. Surgeons, hospital
administrators and CEOs can use hand gestures to move, turn and
manipulate equipment around the virtual OR, optimizing the layout
to allow physicians and their staff to do their jobs efficiently,
while keeping patients safe and comfortable.
HIGHLIGHTS:
•
Tour Stryker’s Endoscopy division’s new high-tech Customer
Experience Center
•
Experience the latest mixed reality technology for OR design
featuring HoloLens devices
•
See Stryker’s Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System and other
product innovations
•
Interview surgeon thought-leaders and Stryker’s top executives
•
Interact with unique MultiTaction media wall
AGENDA:
4:30 p.m.
“OR of the Future” ribbon-cutting film/photo op
4:40 p.m.
Customer Experience Center tour and media questions
5:00 p.m.
Outdoor ribbon-cutting and remarks from Stryker CEO Kevin Lobo and
Stryker’s Endoscopy division President Andrew Pierce
WHERE:
The grand opening will be held at Stryker Endoscopy, 5900 Optical
Court, San Jose, CA 95138. Members of the media can park in
reserved spots in front of the building by the roped-off area and
should check in in the front lobby.
Stryker’s
Endoscopy division is the technology leader in the operating room,
and its innovative products help improve patient outcomes while making
surgery easier and more efficient for medical professionals. The
division was the first entity to combine voice activation, infrared
technology and high-definition digital capture and display devices to
fully integrate the operating room. Stryker’s Endoscopy division has
been named one of the best places to work in Silicon Valley by the Silicon
Valley Business Journal and San Francisco Business Journal.
Follow the conversation on Twitter: @StrykerEndo
Sullivan & Associates
Barbara Sullivan, 714/374–6174
bsullivan@sullivanpr.com