IGC Files International Patents For IGC-501 Compound Indicated For Neuropathic Pain



4/10/2017 10:43:42 AM

BETHESDA, Md., April 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE MKT:IGC) announces today that it has filed patent applications for IGC-501 in Canada, Israel, and Europe in support of its global cannabis-based combination therapy development initiatives.

IGC-501 is indicated for neuropathic pain. The pain market represents a significant component of the healthcare system and The Journal of Pain in September 2012 reported that the annual estimated national cost of pain ranges from $560 billion to $635 billion.  In addition, abuse of prescription opioids is estimated to cost about $25 billion.

The international landscape embraces advancements in medical cannabis with countries like Germany, Israel and Canada being in the forefront. We aspire to bring our cannabis-based compounds to these markets and position ourselves for sustained growth.  Canada’s recent introduction of legislation to legalize cannabis and Germany’s initiatives on medical cannabis are particularly encouraging on a global perspective.  It should be noted that filing a patent does not guarantee that a patent will be issued in the future.

“We continue to strengthen our IP position in cannabis-based combination therapies and have progressed to include global patent filings.  IGC is committed to addressing high potential international markets as a first mover in this emerging segment of cannabis-based combination therapy pharmaceuticals,” concludes Ram Mukunda, CEO.  

About IGC

India Globalization Capital is engaged in the development of cannabis-based therapies to treat pain, PTSD, seizures, cachexia, chronic and terminal neurological and oncological diagnoses, and other life altering conditions.  In support of this mission, IGC has assembled a portfolio of patent filings for its phytocannabinoid-based treatments. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

For more information visit www.igcinc.us

Follow us on Twitter @IGCIR and Facebook.com/IGCIR/

Forward-looking Statements

Please see risk factors discussed in India Globalization Capital, Inc.’s Form 10-K for fiscal year ended March 31, 2016, and in subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Info: Claudia Grimaldi 301-983-0998

