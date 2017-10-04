EnXray Raises £2.3 Million To Fund Commercial Launch

LIVERPOOL, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EnXray Ltd, developers of innovative sterilization equipment, today
announced it has raised £2.3 million to support the
pre-commercialization activities, manufacturing and launch of its ground
breaking Low Energy X-ray (LEXR) sterilization machine. The LEXR
equipment enables on-site and on-demand sterilization of medical devices
and consumables at the point of manufacture.
“We are really pleased to have been able to provide EnXray with funding
that builds on R&D and the commercialization of their product within an
exciting market place.”
EnXray is carrying out initial product sterilization testing with
potential customers with its prototype machine and is on track for
commercial launch by the last quarter of this year.
EnXray has entered into a loan agreement with Finance Birmingham for up
to £2 million, as part of the funding support under the AMSCI programme,
which is supported by the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial
Strategy (BEIS). The funds will be drawn down in tranches during the
year to match the Company’s progress. In addition, the Company has also
raised equity totaling £327,000 as a final closing on its 2016 equity
funding round. The equity funding is in addition to the £800,000 which
was announced in October 2016.
Ed Cappabianca, co-founder and CEO of EnXray, said: “The loan
facility is an excellent form of capital to assist EnXray in the further
development and commercialization of our technology. We also appreciate
the further commitment of equity capital that came primarily from CBC
Holding AB, one of our new investors in 2016, which co-led the 2016
equity funding with the North West Fund for Biomedical. We are looking
forward to our commercial launch later in 2017.”
Andy Green, Finance Birmingham Investment Director, commented:
EnXray will be at the XIVth
Anglo Nordic Life Science Conference on Wednesday, 31st
May 2017. Ed Cappabianca, CEO, will be presenting an overview on the
Company’s technology and will be available for meetings.
Visit www.enxray.com
for more information.
Notes to editors
About EnXray Limited
EnXray Limited (EnXray) is a development-stage technology company
founded in 2012, focused on commercializing its proprietary Low Energy
X-rays (LEXR) technology for use in sterilization. EnXray’s first target
market is the medical device manufacturing industry, where our
technology will enable companies to manage and control the sterilization
of their products (the final critical step of their production process)
on-site & on-demand, providing significant benefits to its customers.
Today, the global medical device manufacturing industry relies upon
large scale remote sterilization facilities, which creates significant
logistics issues for manufacturers, as well as their end customers, such
as hospitals and the NHS.
LEXR, or “soft x-rays” are a form of ionizing radiation in the range of
5 – 20 keV, which have some compelling characteristics, including a
short transmission range through air, combined with a high absorption
coefficient, which makes it a very efficient method for delivering high
dosages of radiation in a relatively short period of time, without the
need for extensive shielding. This is different from
gamma-irradiation, where products have to be paletted in order to get
reasonable sterilization efficacy, LEXR is designed for end-of-line
processing and sterilization of individual products.
For further information, please visit: http://www.enxray.com/news170410.html