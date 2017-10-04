 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Biohit - Managers' Transactions



4/10/2017 10:41:15 AM

Biohit Oyj - Managers' Transactions, April 10, 2017 at 12:30 pm local time (EEST)

Biohit Oyj has received the following notification.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Euroclone Spa Legal Person
Position: Closely associated person
 
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: Aiolfi, Franco
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
 
     
Initial Notification  
Reference number: 74370089ATTSNBXJVT29_20170410113223_12
     
Issuer
Name: Biohit Oyj
LEI: 74370089ATTSNBXJVT29
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2017-04-05
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: Disposal
 
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009005482
 
Volume: 35
Unit price: 5,67000 Euro
Volume: 79
Unit price: 5,50000 Euro
Volume: 75
Unit price: 5,51000 Euro
Volume: 406
Unit price: 5,50000 Euro
Volume: 379
Unit price: 5,50000 Euro
Volume: 905
Unit price: 5,52000 Euro
Volume: 553
Unit price: 5,53000 Euro
Volume: 2148
Unit price: 5,50000 Euro
Volume: 742
Unit price: 5,50000 Euro
Volume: 270
Unit price: 5,50000 Euro
Volume: 28
Unit price: 5,50000 Euro
Volume: 300
Unit price: 5,50000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 5920
Volume weighted average price: 5.50699 Euro

 

Additional information: 

CEO Semi Korpela, Biohit Oyj
tel. +358 9 773 861
investor.relations@biohit.fi
www.biohithealthcare.com


Biohit in brief

Biohit Oyj is a globally operating Finnish biotechnology company. Biohit’s mission is “Innovating for Health” – we produce innovative products and services to promote research and early diagnosis. Biohit is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, and has subsidiaries in Italy and the UK. Biohit's Series B share (BIOBV) is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki in the Small cap/Healthcare group. www.biohithealthcare.com

 

Read at BioSpace.com


Biohit
  		 

