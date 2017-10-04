Biohit - Managers' Transactions

Biohit Oyj - Managers' Transactions, April 10, 2017 at 12:30 pm local time (EEST)

Biohit Oyj has received the following notification.

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Euroclone Spa Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Aiolfi, Franco Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Initial Notification Reference number: 74370089ATTSNBXJVT29_20170410113223_12 Issuer Name: Biohit Oyj LEI: 74370089ATTSNBXJVT29 Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-04-05 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009005482 Volume: 35 Unit price: 5,67000 Euro Volume: 79 Unit price: 5,50000 Euro Volume: 75 Unit price: 5,51000 Euro Volume: 406 Unit price: 5,50000 Euro Volume: 379 Unit price: 5,50000 Euro Volume: 905 Unit price: 5,52000 Euro Volume: 553 Unit price: 5,53000 Euro Volume: 2148 Unit price: 5,50000 Euro Volume: 742 Unit price: 5,50000 Euro Volume: 270 Unit price: 5,50000 Euro Volume: 28 Unit price: 5,50000 Euro Volume: 300 Unit price: 5,50000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 5920 Volume weighted average price: 5.50699 Euro

Additional information:

CEO Semi Korpela, Biohit Oyj

tel. +358 9 773 861

investor.relations@biohit.fi

www.biohithealthcare.com



Biohit in brief

Biohit Oyj is a globally operating Finnish biotechnology company. Biohit’s mission is “Innovating for Health” – we produce innovative products and services to promote research and early diagnosis. Biohit is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, and has subsidiaries in Italy and the UK. Biohit's Series B share (BIOBV) is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki in the Small cap/Healthcare group. www.biohithealthcare.com