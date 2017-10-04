Biohit - Managers' Transactions

Biohit Oyj - Managers' Transactions, April 10, 2017 at 12:30 pm local time (EEST)
Biohit Oyj has received the following notification.
|
Person subject to the notification requirement
|
Name:
|
Euroclone Spa
|
Legal Person
|
Position:
|
Closely associated person
|
|
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
|
Name:
|
Aiolfi, Franco
|
Position:
|
Member of the Board/Deputy member
|
|
|
|
|
Initial Notification
|
|
Reference number:
|
74370089ATTSNBXJVT29_20170410113223_12
|
|
|
|
Issuer
|
Name:
|
Biohit Oyj
|
LEI:
|
74370089ATTSNBXJVT29
|
|
|
|
Transaction details
|
Transaction date:
|
2017-04-05
|
Venue:
|
NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|
Nature of the transaction:
|
Disposal
|
|
Instrument:
|
Share
|
ISIN:
|
FI0009005482
|
|
Volume:
|
35
|
Unit price:
|
5,67000 Euro
|
Volume:
|
79
|
Unit price:
|
5,50000 Euro
|
Volume:
|
75
|
Unit price:
|
5,51000 Euro
|
Volume:
|
406
|
Unit price:
|
5,50000 Euro
|
Volume:
|
379
|
Unit price:
|
5,50000 Euro
|
Volume:
|
905
|
Unit price:
|
5,52000 Euro
|
Volume:
|
553
|
Unit price:
|
5,53000 Euro
|
Volume:
|
2148
|
Unit price:
|
5,50000 Euro
|
Volume:
|
742
|
Unit price:
|
5,50000 Euro
|
Volume:
|
270
|
Unit price:
|
5,50000 Euro
|
Volume:
|
28
|
Unit price:
|
5,50000 Euro
|
Volume:
|
300
|
Unit price:
|
5,50000 Euro
|
|
Aggregated transactions
|
Volume:
|
5920
|
Volume weighted average price:
|
5.50699 Euro
Additional information:
CEO Semi Korpela, Biohit Oyj
tel. +358 9 773 861
investor.relations@biohit.fi
www.biohithealthcare.com
Biohit in brief
Biohit Oyj is a globally operating Finnish biotechnology company. Biohit’s mission is “Innovating for Health” – we produce innovative products and services to promote research and early diagnosis. Biohit is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, and has subsidiaries in Italy and the UK. Biohit's Series B share (BIOBV) is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki in the Small cap/Healthcare group. www.biohithealthcare.com