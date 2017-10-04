Safe Orthopaedics, SA Products Listed By AP-HP Paris Hospitals

ERAGNY-SUR-OISE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

“A Randomized Study Confirms the Benefits of Safe Orthopaedics’ Products in a Leading French Teaching Hospital”

SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS (Paris:SAFOR) (FR0012452746 – SAFOR), a company offering an innovative range of sterile implants combined with their single-use instruments for spinal surgery, is today announcing that its principal products for thoracolumbar spinal fusion have been listed by AP-HP (Assistance Publique - Hôpitaux de Paris, the main hospital authority serving Paris and its suburbs).

This listing with AP-HP means that Safe Orthopaedics products are available in 39 hospitals in Paris, including 15 active in spinal surgery, together accounting for around one-quarter of the French market.

To support the growing activity in the Paris region and capitalize on this listing from the outset, the Company has hired a sales manager for the Paris region, backing up the teams already covering largely south-east and south-west France.

Upon the introduction of its products, Safe Orthopaedics had initially decided to focus on development in the regions with the assistance of expert salespeople possessing very strong local roots in a bid to firmly establish its credibility. The addition of dedicated sales coverage for the Paris region represents another crucial stage in the Company’s development.

Aside from the AP-HP approval, the new sales manager for the Paris region will be able to build on the relationships already established with hospitals in the Paris region. These include Kremlin-Bicêtre teaching hospital where it has conducted a trial demonstrating the benefits of Safe Orthopaedics’ single-use instruments for spinal surgery2.

All the thoracolumbar ranges have been successfully listed with AP-HP. SteriSpine PS and SteriSpine LC can cover requirements for the bulk of trauma and degenerative surgeries performed at these hospital facilities.

“We are proud of the work done by our sales teams, which has resulted in our products being listed by AP-HP Paris hospitals. This represents a very important step forward in the expansion of our business. It will boost our sales not only in the Paris region but also in all the major public and private hospitals in France, given the value of such a listing.” said Pierre Dumouchel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe Orthopaedics.

About AP-HP

AP-HP is a globally renowned and leading European hospital authority. Every year, its 39 hospitals treat 8 million sick people, providing consultations, emergency and scheduled in-patient treatment and in-home healthcare. It provides public healthcare services round-the-clock, which it regards both as a duty and a source of pride. AP-HP is the Paris region’s leading employer, with its workforce of 100,000 doctors, research scientists, paramedics, administrative and blue-collar staff. For further information: www.aphp.fr

Next Financial Release

Full-year 2016 results: April 28, 2017 (after market close)

About Safe Orthopaedics

Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics is a French medical technology company that aims to make spinal surgeries safer by using sterile implants and associated single-use instruments. Through this approach, these products eliminate all risk of contamination, reduce infection risks and facilitate a minimally-invasive approach for trauma and degenerative pathologies—benefiting patients. Protected by 17 patent families, the SteriSpineTM kits are CE-marked and FDA approved. The company is based at Eragny-sur-Oise (Val d’Oise department), and has 30 employees.

For more information, visit: www.SafeOrtho.com

1 Source: Safe Orthopaedics

2 See the “A Randomized Study Confirms the Benefits of Safe Orthopaedics’ Products in a Leading French Teaching Hospital” press release dated October 20, 2016.