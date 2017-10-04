Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - Share Repurchase Programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 10 April 2017 - On 2 February 2017, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR), also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 16 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 2 February 2017.
Under the programme initiated 2 February 2017, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 4.0 billion in the period from 2 February 2017 to 1 May 2017.
