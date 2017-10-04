Great Basin Scientific Announces Restructuring Of Convertible Securities

Exchange of securities will eliminate floorless variable-rate convertible securities;

provide access to $11.6 million of gross proceeds to fund 2017 growth plans

SALT LAKE CITY, April 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Basin Scientific, Inc. (OTCQB:GBSND), a molecular diagnostics company, announced today that it has entered into agreements with holders of its 2016 convertible notes, Series F Preferred stockholders and holders of related warrants to purchase common stock in a three-stage restructuring of its outstanding convertible securities, eliminating noteholder controlled variable-rate conversions and providing immediate access to $800,000 in cash and available access to $10.8 million in additional capital through new Senior Secured Series B Convertible Notes (the “Series B Notes”) with a mandatory conversion feature.

We believe the restructuring will have the following benefits:

Immediate access to $800,000 of previously restricted cash, which is now available for operations;

Access to an additional $10.8 million in capital through mandatory conversions of the new Series B Notes, at the Company’s sole option (with the availability subject to the continued satisfaction of certain equity conditions);

Eliminates all noteholder controlled variable-rate convertible securities;

Simplifies our capital structure;

Reduces our derivative liabilities, strengthening our balance sheet;

Prohibits us from entering into any future variable-rate transactions.

“We are very pleased with this revised capital structure and appreciate the support of our noteholders and preferred stockholders. This restructuring, once completed, will eliminate noteholder controlled variable-rate conversions and provide access to capital to strengthen Great Basin’s balance sheet so that the company can continue to execute on its business plan to grow revenue, its customer base and product offering,” said Jeff Rona, chief financial officer of Great Basin Scientific.

“For a company of our size, Great Basin has made great operational progress in 2016 and early 2017 when we increased our menu of FDA-cleared assays from two to five with a sixth assay awaiting FDA clearance,” said Ryan Ashton, chief executive officer of Great Basin Scientific. “With this expanded menu we expect to accelerate that operational progress in 2017, including significant revenue growth in the second half of the year. By completing this financial restructuring, we believe we have made equal progress on our capital structure. We further believe this restructuring, combined with our powerful menu of FDA-cleared assays, sets the company on a path for long-term success and value creation.”

On April 10, 2017, Great Basin Scientific filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission describing the transaction documents for this financial restructuring transaction (the “Current Report”) and has attached those transaction documents as exhibits to the Current Report. Investors and shareholders are encouraged to review the Current Report in its entirety, including its exhibits. The information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the contents of the Current Report, including its exhibits.

NOTE: The Company’s stock trades under the temporary symbol GBSND.

