ShangPharma Innovation Appoints Walter H. Moos As CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ShangPharma Innovation, a newly incorporated division of the ShangPharma Group, announced today the appointment of Walter H. Moos, PhD, to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Moos has served in executive roles in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and nonprofit research institutes since the 1980s. He has served on numerous boards and as an advisor to government, nonprofit, and for-profit organizations, and he has held faculty positions at several major universities. Dr. Moos has co-founded several scientific journals, co-authored or edited multiple books, and has published and patented widely.

Michael Hui, Chairman of ShangPharma stated, "Walter is an outstanding addition to our global leadership team. He will help us grow our innovation practice, which encompasses early-stage equity investments of cash and in-kind services, new venture incubation, and more. His vast experience and contributions to all phases of biomedical R&D, from research to marketed products, made him the categorical choice as CEO at ShangPharma Innovation."

ShangPharma Innovation facilitates and accelerates drug discovery, focusing on chemical and biological therapeutics and novel technologies, and offers funding, other support, and incubator space to its entrepreneurial partners. These partnerships include proof-of-concept research at academic and major medical centers, research institutes, and seed-stage start-ups, leading to industry collaborations and venture capital financing.

"With groundbreaking research, miracles do happen, and important new drugs reach the marketplace, saving countless lives, returning capital to investors, and triggering re-investment in more innovation," said Dr. Moos. "We have only just begun to scratch the surface of what's possible when drug hunters come together in newly enabled R&D ecosystems. We look forward to what ShangPharma Innovation can catalyze in global health R&D across all borders and disciplines."

