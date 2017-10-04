PhotoSonix Medical Appoints Mark D. Steele To Executive Chairman

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., April 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotoSonix Medical, Inc. a medical technology company transforming the treatment of acne, announced today that Mark D. Steele, who recently joined the Company's Board of Directors, has been appointed Executive Chairman of the Company effective April 3, 2017. Prior to becoming the Executive Chairman of PhotoSonix, Mr. Steele was CEO of NeoStrata, a Princeton, NJ based company which developed and commercialized dermatology products in over 80 companies around the world. Neostrata was acquired by Johnson & Johnson, Inc. in May of 2016.

Adam Dakin, PhotoSonix Medical co-founder and acting CEO will remain on the Board of Directors and continue to advise the Company. Mr. Dakin said, "PhotoSonix has developed a novel and highly effective approach to the treatment of acne. Mark Steele is a 30-year veteran of the dermatology and consumer products industries. We are very excited about combining his proven track record and commercial expertise with our technology."

Mr. Steele added "I am delighted to accept the position of Executive Chairman of PhotoSonix Medical because this company is developing a unique, drug-free solution to the treatment of acne, a large market with few effective solutions. Adam and the two scientific founders have done an excellent job proving the concept for the CLENS technology. I look forward to executing the Company's commercialization plan."

About PhotoSonix Medical

PhotoSonix's CLENS (Combined Light Energy and Non-focused ultraSound) technology combines ultrasound with blue light. The company has been granted five patents for this platform technology that targets biofilm-based infections which include acne. PhotoSonix is backed by Princeton Biopharma Capital Partners, Ben Franklin Technology Partners, and a sophisticated group of angel investors.

About Acne

Approximately 20 million patients in the US have acne severe enough to cause scarring. Expenditures on acne treatment in the US exceed $3 billion

Note: The CLENS System is an investigational device and is not available for commercial use in the United States.

