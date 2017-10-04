 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Week In Review: Zai Lab Partners With GE Healthcare On China Biologics Manufacturing



4/10/2017 9:36:43 AM

Zai Lab of Shanghai partnered with GE Healthcare on equipment for Zai's biologic drug manufacturing facility being built in Suzhou; South Korea's government announced a $102 million fund to support local biotech startups; Creat Group of Beijing will acquire Germany's Biotest, a plasma company, for $1.3 billion; two China firms, Huarong and State Path Capital, invested $18 million in Australia's Bionic Vision Technologies; Foresee, a Taiwan-US pharma, raised $16 million to support clinical trials; HeliTec of Shenzhen partnered with Colorado's Archer DX to co-develop oncology diagnostic kits for China; Fosun, the parent of Fosun Pharma, disclosed that its M&A is designed to promote web-based communication with customers and a complete range of products/services in a sector; Novogene, a China genomics sequencer, ordered 25 Illumina NovaSeq 6000 at a cost of $25 million; and Gilead Sciences of the US is building a manufacturing facility in the Hangzhou Economic Development Area.

