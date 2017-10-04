|
One Of The UK’s Leading Healthcare Company, Clinova Appoints Muscat Pharmaceutical Trading LLC To Represent Its O.R.S Hydration Tablets In The UAE
The agreement is said to be a milestone for hydration products and for the future development and distribution of personalised hydration techniques
Dubai, UAE, April 9 2017: Clinova, a global consumer healthcare company developing O.R.S Hydration Tablets announced its strategic agreement with Muscat Pharmaceutical Trading LLC – a trading company importing pharmaceuticals, medical devices, surgical disposables and FMCG goods.
The agreement gives Muscat Pharmaceutical Trading LLC the rights to represent Clinova’s O.R.S Hydration Tablets in the UAE market.
John Honey, Chief Strategy Officer of Clinova said he sees many synergies between Clinova and Muscat Pharmaceutical Trading LLC and looks forward to a highly successful partnership with the company.
"Clinova’s O.R.S Hydration Tablets are a ground-breaking, patented balanced formula of glucose, electrolytes and minerals which when added to water help maintain optimal hydration. The new agreement with Muscat Pharmaceutical Trading LLC will not only allow us to expand our advocacy in the region, but also offer our customers a strong value proposition in a challenging healthcare environment," said Arsalan Karim, Director of Research and Development of Clinova Ltd. O.R.S Hydration Tablets are available in all good pharmacies in the UAE including Boots, Life, Aster Pharmacy and Bin Sina. UAE sales of O.R.S Hydration tablets are one of the highest in the world with 800,000 packs due to be sold in 2017, making it one of the most popular consumer healthcare products in the Emirates. Clinova is the official supplier for Saracens (European Rugby Champions), Middlesex (County Cricket Champions), and Tottenham Hotspurs (2nd in Premier League).
The agreement between Clinova and Muscat Pharmaceutical Trading LLC is said to be a milestone for hydration products and for the future development and distribution of personalised hydration techniques.
“Clinova’s ORS Hydration Tablet is a fascinating product. Since the tablets are non-carbonated, low in sugar and calories and suitable for all diets, we are delighted to be representing Clinova in the UAE. Together, we look forward to offering this ground-breaking Hydration Tablets to customers in the region,” said Nilay Shah of Muscat Pharmaceutical Trading LLC.
In 2014, the energy drinks market was $50 billion which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5 per cent during the forecasted period of 2015-2020. However, consumers are now looking for variations in health drinks which include hydration with performance and preventive measures taken for specific health conditions. As such, Clinova’s O.R.S Hydration Tablets formulated with vitamins and minerals are perfect for an optimal balance of electrolytes for everyday activity.
Clinova's Hydration tablets are a great-tasting electrolyte, glucose and mineral combination which help to restore an optimal fluid balance. O.R.S Hydration Tablets are designed for a variety of users including people who lose excess fluid, during Ramadan, whilst on Haj/Umrah, help for hydration whilst flying, professional and recreational athletes and visitors to hot/tropical countries.
