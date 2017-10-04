|
Bluechiip Ltd Major Agreement Signed With Labcon North America
4/10/2017 9:30:27 AM
Melbourne, April 10, 2017 - (ABN Newswire) - Bluechiip Limited (ASX:BCT), a leader in the development of sample tracking technology for harsh environments, today announced it has entered a license and supply agreement with California-based Labcon North America (Labcon), the world's leading manufacturer of earthfriendly laboratory consumables.
Key points:
- Bluechiip enters third major supply and license agreement - the first in North America.
- Technology access fee with upfront and ongoing fees over the next 18 months.
Last year, Labcon molded over 1.4 billion products for major companies in the life sciences sector, including centrifuge tubes, pipet tips, microbiology disposables, organization tools, and a wide range of OEM/specialty items.
This agreement allows Labcon to buy, utilize, sell, market and promote Bluechiip's IP, technology and products. Labcon has undertaken full technical and business due diligence and has identified customers to proceed with pilot programs of Bluechiip-integrated products in the near term.
Jim Happ, Labcon President, said: "This partnership, and the advanced technology it provides, allows us to differentiate our products and provide a series of value-added solutions for latent customer needs that no other technology available can solve. We are looking forward to integrating the Bluechiip technology into a collection of data-enabled products that we can sell across multiple customer segments."
Andrew McLellan, Managing Director of Bluechiip Limited, said: "This OEM partnership agreement is pivotal for Bluechiip. It is our first in North America, our primary target market. Our relationship with Labcon started last year with their purchase of a starter kit, which they tested extensively. In this new OEM agreement Labcon will buy an initial series of our multivial readers, MEMS chips and Stream software to use in customer trials. Volume will build from there. This agreement represents an important inroad into high-value markets.
"We have been working on a number of customer leads with Labcon over the past six months and are excited about the opportunities presented by this major consumables manufacturer and the access to major supply chains this agreement provides.
About Labcon North America:
Labcon North America is the world's leading producer of low carbon laboratory disposables and was the first to market bioplastics for laboratories. Labcon's focus on sustainable solutions for laboratories dates to 1994 with the first low carbon products. A UL-Certified ISO 9001:2008 company; Labcon North America is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay area.
Further information is available at: http://www.labcon.com/
WEB: Major Agreement Signed With Labcon North America
About: Bluechiip Ltd
Founded in 2003 and ASX listed in 2011, Bluechiip Ltd (ASX:BCT) has its head office in Melbourne, Australia and distribution channels around the globe.
Bluechiip's unique and patented technology combines secure wireless sample tracking with integrated temperature reading for use in extreme environments, working reliably in temperatures from -196DEG C to +200DEG C, and impervious to autoclaving, gamma irradiation sterilization, humidification, centrifuging, cryogenic storage and frosting.
Based on MEMS technology, the Bluechiip(R) tag contains no electronics. Unlike traditional tracking technology like labels, barcodes or RFID, Bluechiip does not require line-of-sight visibility for temperature readings and tracking, and so can be read through frost without damaging the sample.
The tag can either be embedded or manufactured into storage products such as vials or bags. Easy identification, along with any associated information from the tag can be detected by a reader, which can also sense the temperature of the tagged items. Unlike other tracking methods, the Bluechiip(R) technology can sense the temperature of each item a tag is attached to or embedded in.
This technology is particularly important for industries such as the $2b biopreservation and cryopreservation market, which processes more than 300 million samples per year of tissue, blood, serum, plasma, etc., for industries such as pharmaceuticals, IVF, research and clinical trials. It also has applications in cold chain logistics, food, manufacturing, security and defence.
Further information is available at http://www.bluechiip.com
comments powered by