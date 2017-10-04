Farmaforce Appoints New General Manager

Sydney Australia, 10 April, 2017 FarmaForce Limited (ASX: FFC), a contract sales organisation (CSO) catering to the Australian pharmaceutical industry and subsidiary of iQnovate Ltd, part of The iQ Group Global, is pleased to announce the appointment of Harry Simeonidis as General Manager.



Harry has more than 20 years’ experience in global senior management roles in healthcare, pharmaceutical and life sciences businesses in Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia. Most recently, Harry was the General Manager, Surgery, Asia Pacific, at GE Healthcare where he oversaw significant expansion of the business’ market share. Prior to this Harry was CEO of GE Healthcare for Australia and New Zealand for nine years.



The key responsibilities of Harry's role include:

• Overseeing the formulation and execution of FarmaForce’s business strategy

• Setting the global benchmark for CSO excellence

• Developing and maintaining long term strategic relationships with biotech, pharmaceutical and medical device companies

• Developing new global partnerships with clients



The iQ Group Global CEO Dr George Syrmalis said: “We are delighted to have appointed someone of Harry’s caliber to one of our leading business units. Harry is a highly-skilled and charismatic leader who has demonstrated success in driving strategy and transformation to deliver value for stakeholders. I am confident that Harry’s unique combination of skills and experience will enrich FarmaForce, as we focus on building strong and long term partnerships with the pharmaceutical industry and helping them improve operational efficiencies and execute their strategic plans.



“In the short to medium term, Harry will focus on reviewing FarmaForce’s existing business to realise synergies and scale economies, build a pipeline of new portfolio opportunities and design new bespoke services relevant to our pharma clients.”



For additional information, please contact:

Public Relations

Elle Kress

02 8239 5481

elle.kress@theiqgroup.com.au



Investor Relations

02 8239 5400

investor.relations@farmaforce.com.au



About FarmaForce



FarmaForce is a contract sales organistation (CSO) offering innovative sales solutions to the Australian Pharmaceutical Industry. FarmaForce provides clients with a broad and unique range of sales force solutions extending from shared or syndicated teams right through to fully managed dedicated teams on a national level. FarmaForce promote clients’ products to their healthcare professional customers, being general practitioners, specialists and pharmacists. FarmaForce also provide nurse teams, pharmacy merchandising teams and digital detailing solutions. www.farmaforce.com.au



About The iQ Group Global



The iQ Group Global supports, promotes and grows the Australian biotechnology sector. They are the trusted partner to their investors, biotechnology and global pharmaceutical clients – adding value through their ability to find, invest, partner, grow and divest early stage biotechnology assets. At every step in the journey, the expertise of The iQ Group Global delivers advice, experience and support designed to add value to the core biotechnology investment. www.theiqgroupglobal.com.au

