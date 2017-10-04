Repros Therapeutics (RPRX) Names Larry Dillaha, M.D., Its Permanent President And CEO

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repros Therapeutics Inc.® (Nasdaq:RPRX) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Larry Dillaha, M.D., the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Dr. Dillaha has been serving in these capacities on an interim basis since February 1, 2017. Dr. Dillaha has also been named to the Board, filling an existing vacancy.



“Larry is the right person to lead Repros forward as we advance our pipeline and move toward our next stage of growth,” said Patrick Fourteau, Chairman of the Company’s Board. “We are confident that Larry’s fresh perspective, extensive experience and enthusiasm for Repros’ future will be of great value as we face our near-term challenges and set a course for the longer term future.”

Dr. Dillaha was previously the Chief Executive Officer of CavtheRx, an inception stage biotechnology company, and before that the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer of New Haven Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company. He also served as Chief Medical Officer of Insys Therapeutics, Sciele Pharma and as Medical Director of Sanofi-Sythelabo. Dr. Dillaha received an M.D. degree from the University of Tennessee, Memphis.

About Repros Therapeutics Inc.®

Repros Therapeutics focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for major unmet medical needs that treat male and female reproductive disorders.

