Vericel (ASTM) Announces Appointment Of Michael Halpin As Senior Vice President, Quality And Regulatory Affairs

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (Nasdaq:VCEL), a leading developer of expanded autologous cell therapies for the treatment of patients with serious diseases and conditions, today announced the appointment of Michael Halpin as senior vice president, quality and regulatory affairs.



Mr. Halpin was formerly vice president, North American region regulatory head at Sanofi Genzyme, with responsibility for Sanofi Genzyme’s rare disease, immuno-inflammatory, multiple sclerosis and other business unit products. Previously, Mr. Halpin served as vice president, regulatory affairs for Genzyme’s biosurgery division, with regulatory oversight of all biosurgery and cell and gene therapy products, including Carticel®, Epicel®, and MACI®. Prior to Genzyme, Mr. Halpin held a number of regulatory, quality, and clinical affairs positions at several medical device companies, including Abbott/MediSense, C.R. Bard, and Abiomed. Mr. Halpin received his master’s degree in biomedical engineering and bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from the University of Virginia.

"Mike is a recognized global leader in the cell and gene therapy regulatory field, and he brings tremendous experience in the medical device field to Vericel," said Nick Colangelo, president and chief executive officer of Vericel. "Mike’s deep knowledge of our business and product portfolio will be extremely valuable to the Company as we continue to execute on our regulatory, product development and commercial strategies."

About Vericel Corporation

Vericel develops, manufactures, and markets expanded autologous cell therapies for the treatment of patients with serious diseases and conditions. The company markets three cell therapy products in the United States. Vericel is marketing MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane), an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Carticel® (autologous cultured chondrocytes) is an autologous chondrocyte implant for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee in patients who have had an inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure. Epicel® (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. Vericel is also developing ixmyelocel-T, an autologous multicellular therapy intended to treat advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). For more information, please visit the company's website at www.vcel.com.

