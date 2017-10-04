XBiotech (XBIT) Announces Additions To Its Scientific Advisory Board

AUSTIN, Texas, April 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) is pleased to announce the appointments of four leading physicians to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) specializing in Oncology: Dr. Thierry André, Head of Medical Oncology Department, St. Antoine Hospital, Assistance Publique Hôpitaux de Paris; Dr. George Fisher of Stanford University; Dr. Andrew Hendifar, Co-Director of Cedars-Sinai; Dr. Alexander Knuth, Professor Emeritus University of Zurich; and Dr. Razelle Kurzrock, Chief of Hematology & Oncology, UC San Diego School of Medicine.



Dr. Alexander Knuth commented, “I have been delighted to follow XBiotech’s remarkable portfolio and growth over the years. XBiotech has developed an entirely new class of cancer therapeutics. Targeting inflammatory pathways in cancer patients with truly human derived monoclonal antibodies is proven to stabilize disease and improve performance and quality of life, even in heavily pretreated patients with advanced disease. As an oncologist, I recognize the urgent need for effective therapies without the toxicities encountered with most established cancer therapeutics. I am honored to formally serve as an advisor with my esteemed colleagues to help bring this important new treatment modality to cancer patients in need.”

XBiotech’s SAB Members in Oncology Include:

Thierry André, M.D. Dr. André is currently Professor of Medical Oncology at the University Pierre et Marie Curie (UMPC), Paris VI, and Head of the Medical Oncology Department in St. Antoine Hospital, Assistance Publique Hôpitaux de Paris. He is the Founding member and General Secretary of the GERCOR (Multidisciplinary Oncology Research Group) and leads the colorectal task force of GERCOR and also serves as a Member of the Adjuvant Colon Cancer Endpoints (ACCENT) group. Dr. André’s main research interest is in gastrointestinal malignancies. Dr. André is a member of several scientific organizations including the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), and was chairman of the GI Cancer Board for Research of the French National Institute (INCA).

John Simard, President & CEO of XBiotech, commented, “It is more than gratifying to have these remarkable people share their knowledge and experience with us. We are indeed brought together by the common will to advance new therapies for cancer.”

About True Human™ Therapeutic Antibodies

XBiotech’s True Human™ antibodies are derived without modification from individuals who possess natural immunity to certain diseases. With discovery and clinical programs across multiple disease areas, XBiotech’s True Human antibodies have the potential to harness the body’s natural immunity to fight disease with increased safety, efficacy and tolerability.

About XBiotech

XBiotech is a fully integrated global biosciences company dedicated to pioneering the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies based on its True Human™ proprietary technology. XBiotech currently is advancing a robust pipeline of antibody therapies to redefine the standards of care in oncology, inflammatory conditions and infectious diseases. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, XBiotech also is leading the development of innovative biotech manufacturing technologies designed to more rapidly, cost-effectively and flexibly produce new therapies urgently needed by patients worldwide. For more information, visit www.xbiotech.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including declarations regarding management's beliefs and expectations that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "expects," "plans," "contemplate," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "intend" or "continue" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are subject to the disclosures set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of certain of our SEC filings. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

