Neural Analytics Raises $10 Million In New Funding Round

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neural Analytics, a medical device company developing and
commercializing technology to measure, diagnose and track brain health,
announced today that it has raised $10 million in a new round of
financing led by Reimagined Ventures.
The investment brings Neural Analytics’ total funding to $27 million.
Ted Koutouzis, M.D. of Reimagined Ventures will join Neural Analytics’
Board of Directors.
“The additional round of funding will allow Neural Analytics to expand
commercialization efforts for the Lucid System both in the U.S. and
Europe and continue our ongoing research efforts to achieve earlier
diagnosis for brain health conditions,” said Leo Petrossian, Ph.D.,
Chief Executive Officer of Neural Analytics.
The Lucid M1 Transcranial Doppler Ultrasound System™ (Lucid System) has
received both FDA clearance and CE Mark approval. The Lucid System is an
all-in-one ultrasound system designed for measuring and displaying
cerebral blood flow velocities and monitoring of patients with brain
disorders. The Lucid System is currently available in the U.S. and
Europe.
The company is also conducting a feasibility study with the Erlanger
Health System in Chattanooga, Tennessee to evaluate the Lucid System for
patients suffering an acute ischemic stroke.
About Neural Analytics Inc.
Neural Analytics creates products and services to measure, diagnose and
track brain health. They combine leading data science with cutting edge
hardware to allow first responders and clinicians to accurately assess
and monitor brain health issues. Their devices are designed to be
portable, autonomous, reliable, and produce precise and objective
physiological measurements for medical responder monitoring of neural
disorders.
More information is available at http://www.neuralanalytics.com.
