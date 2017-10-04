Neural Analytics Raises $10 Million In New Funding Round

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neural Analytics, a medical device company developing and commercializing technology to measure, diagnose and track brain health, announced today that it has raised $10 million in a new round of financing led by Reimagined Ventures.

The investment brings Neural Analytics’ total funding to $27 million. Ted Koutouzis, M.D. of Reimagined Ventures will join Neural Analytics’ Board of Directors.

“The additional round of funding will allow Neural Analytics to expand commercialization efforts for the Lucid System both in the U.S. and Europe and continue our ongoing research efforts to achieve earlier diagnosis for brain health conditions,” said Leo Petrossian, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neural Analytics.

The Lucid M1 Transcranial Doppler Ultrasound System™ (Lucid System) has received both FDA clearance and CE Mark approval. The Lucid System is an all-in-one ultrasound system designed for measuring and displaying cerebral blood flow velocities and monitoring of patients with brain disorders. The Lucid System is currently available in the U.S. and Europe.

The company is also conducting a feasibility study with the Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tennessee to evaluate the Lucid System for patients suffering an acute ischemic stroke.

About Neural Analytics Inc.

Neural Analytics creates products and services to measure, diagnose and track brain health. They combine leading data science with cutting edge hardware to allow first responders and clinicians to accurately assess and monitor brain health issues. Their devices are designed to be portable, autonomous, reliable, and produce precise and objective physiological measurements for medical responder monitoring of neural disorders.

