twoXAR Appoints Distinguished Researchers To New Scientific Advisory Board

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--twoXAR,
Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven biopharmaceutical
company, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board
and the appointment of Vijay Pande, PhD and Professors Nigam Shah, MBBS,
PhD and Marina Sirota, PhD. Dr. Pande is a general partner at Andreessen
Horowitz (a16z) where he leads the firm’s investments in companies,
including twoXAR, at the cross section of biology and computer science.
Dr. Shah is an Associate Professor of Medicine (Biomedical Informatics)
at Stanford University, Assistant Director of the Center for Biomedical
Informatics Research, and a core member of the Biomedical Informatics
Graduate Program. Dr. Sirota is an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, a
core member of the Institute for Computational Health Sciences and part
of the Institute of Human Genetics at the University of California, San
Francisco (UCSF).
“We are honored to have Dr. Pande, Dr. Shah, and Dr. Sirota join as the
founding members of our new Scientific Advisory Board. They are all
exceptional thought-leaders in the fields of biomedical informatics and
drug discovery and have been invaluable collaborators in the development
and validation of our novel AI-driven platform,” said Andrew A. Radin,
co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of twoXAR. “Their backgrounds and
scientific rigor bring critical perspective to our team as we work
towards discovering and developing new treatment options that deliver
better outcomes for patients.”
Prior to joining a16z, Dr.
Pande was the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Professor of Chemistry and
Professor of Structural Biology and of Computer Science at Stanford
University. He is also the founder of the Folding@Home Distributed
Computing Project for disease research which pushes the boundaries of
the development and application of computer science techniques (such as
distributed systems, machine learning, and exotic computer
architectures) into biology and medicine, in both fundamental research
as well as the development of new therapeutics. Also during his time at
Stanford, Dr. Pande co-founded Globavir Biosciences, where he translated
his research advances at Stanford and Folding@Home into a successful
startup, discovering cures for Dengue Fever and Ebola. He received a BA
in Physics from Princeton University and a PhD in Physics from MIT.
Dr.
Shah's research focuses on combining machine learning and prior
knowledge in medical ontologies to enable use cases of the learning
health system. He received the American Medical Informatics Association
(AMIA) New Investigator Award and the Stanford Biosciences Faculty
Teaching Award for outstanding teaching in his graduate class on
Data-Driven Medicine. Dr. Shah was elected into the American College of
Medical Informatics (ACMI) in 2015 and was inducted into the American
Society for Clinical Investigation (ASCI) in 2016. He holds an MBBS from
Baroda Medical College, India, a PhD from Penn State University and
completed postdoctoral training in biomedical informatics at Stanford
University.
Dr.
Sirota joined the faculty of UCSF from Stanford University where she
was the Lead Research Scientist in the Division of Systems Medicine.
Prior to Stanford, she was a Senior Research Scientist at Pfizer where
she focused on developing precision medicine strategies in drug
discovery. Dr. Sirota has an extensive background in bioinformatics and
data integration in the context of clinical and molecular data analysis,
drug target identification, and drug repositioning. She has a
long-standing interest in studying genetic architecture in complex
disease as well as novel applications of next-generation sequencing
techniques with a special focus on autoimmunity. Dr. Sirota holds BS,
MS, and PhD degrees in biomedical informatics from Stanford University.
About twoXAR
twoXAR is an artificial intelligence-driven biopharmaceutical company.
The company leverages its computational platform to identify promising
drug candidates, de-risks the opportunities through preclinical studies,
and progresses drug candidates to the clinic through industry
partnerships. Based in Palo Alto, California, the twoXAR team includes
experts in drug discovery and development, biomedical informatics,
computational biology, data science and software development. For more
information, please visit www.twoXAR.com.