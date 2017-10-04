Entasis Appoints Mike Gutch As Chief Financial Officer And Chief Business Officer

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entasis
Therapeutics Inc., a company focused on the discovery and
development of breakthrough anti-infective products, today announced the
appointment of Mike Gutch, Ph.D., as Chief Financial Officer and Chief
Business Officer. Dr. Gutch has extensive experience as a business
executive in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries as well as
in venture capital.
“Mike comes to our management team with an enormous amount of experience
in business and corporate development, as well as financing and
investment banking, all of which is extremely valuable as Entasis
continues on a path of exponential growth and development,” said Manos
Perros, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Entasis. “Having
worked with Mike on the formation of Entasis and as a member of our
Board of Directors, I believe that he perfectly complements the
strengths of our management team and will enhance our efforts to deliver
novel cures to patients with drug-resistant infections.”
Dr. Gutch joins Entasis from AstraZeneca’s Corporate Development group,
where he was responsible for mergers and acquisitions, divestments and
strategic equity investments. He led AstraZeneca’s negotiation team in
the creation of Entasis Therapeutics, and was responsible for its
transition to an independent company. Prior to joining AstraZeneca, Dr.
Gutch gained experience as both a corporate and private venture capital
investor as Managing Director of MedImmune Ventures, Director with
H.I.G. BioVentures, and as a Principal with Lilly Ventures. While at
Lilly, he was also in the Corporate Financing and Investment Banking
group. Dr. Gutch earned his Ph.D. in Cellular and Molecular Pathology
from the State University of New York at Stony Brook and his M.B.A. in
Finance from Indiana University. Currently, Dr. Gutch also serves as a
Board Director of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO).
“Entasis has achieved a number of significant scientific and clinical
milestones since its inception, with two innovative new molecular
entities now undergoing clinical trials and two further promising
preclinical programs coming down the pipeline,” said Dr. Gutch. “I am
delighted to add my skills and experience to such a strong and committed
team and helping to lead the company through an exciting new phase in
its growth.”
About Entasis Therapeutics Inc.
Entasis Therapeutics is
developing a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant
bacterial infections, a global health crisis affecting the lives of
millions of patients. Our deep pipeline of novel clinical and
preclinical antibacterial programs is designed to revolutionize the way
physicians treat serious bacterial diseases. www.entasistx.com