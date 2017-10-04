Entasis Appoints Mike Gutch As Chief Financial Officer And Chief Business Officer

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entasis Therapeutics Inc., a company focused on the discovery and development of breakthrough anti-infective products, today announced the appointment of Mike Gutch, Ph.D., as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer. Dr. Gutch has extensive experience as a business executive in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries as well as in venture capital.

“Mike comes to our management team with an enormous amount of experience in business and corporate development, as well as financing and investment banking, all of which is extremely valuable as Entasis continues on a path of exponential growth and development,” said Manos Perros, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Entasis. “Having worked with Mike on the formation of Entasis and as a member of our Board of Directors, I believe that he perfectly complements the strengths of our management team and will enhance our efforts to deliver novel cures to patients with drug-resistant infections.”

Dr. Gutch joins Entasis from AstraZeneca’s Corporate Development group, where he was responsible for mergers and acquisitions, divestments and strategic equity investments. He led AstraZeneca’s negotiation team in the creation of Entasis Therapeutics, and was responsible for its transition to an independent company. Prior to joining AstraZeneca, Dr. Gutch gained experience as both a corporate and private venture capital investor as Managing Director of MedImmune Ventures, Director with H.I.G. BioVentures, and as a Principal with Lilly Ventures. While at Lilly, he was also in the Corporate Financing and Investment Banking group. Dr. Gutch earned his Ph.D. in Cellular and Molecular Pathology from the State University of New York at Stony Brook and his M.B.A. in Finance from Indiana University. Currently, Dr. Gutch also serves as a Board Director of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO).

“Entasis has achieved a number of significant scientific and clinical milestones since its inception, with two innovative new molecular entities now undergoing clinical trials and two further promising preclinical programs coming down the pipeline,” said Dr. Gutch. “I am delighted to add my skills and experience to such a strong and committed team and helping to lead the company through an exciting new phase in its growth.”

About Entasis Therapeutics Inc.

Entasis Therapeutics is developing a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections, a global health crisis affecting the lives of millions of patients. Our deep pipeline of novel clinical and preclinical antibacterial programs is designed to revolutionize the way physicians treat serious bacterial diseases. www.entasistx.com