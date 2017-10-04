FORMA Therapeutics Delivers Two Key Objectives In Collaboration With Celgene (CELG) To Advance Protein Homeostasis Medicines To Benefit Patients

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FORMA Therapeutics announced today that it has successfully completed
two additional objectives under its strategic collaboration agreement
with Celgene Corporation, triggering two undisclosed payments from
Celgene. Previously,
FORMA and Celgene entered a collaboration in the promising area of
protein homeostasis to discover, develop and commercialize innovative
drug candidates. This collaboration enables Celgene to evaluate select
therapeutic candidates and programs in protein homeostasis during
preclinical development.
John Hohneker, M.D., Executive Vice President and Head of Research and
Development at FORMA Therapeutics said, “FORMA’s integrated approach to
drug discovery, bringing together distinctly novel and proprietary
compound collections with clinically-meaningful biological assays across
protein families, continues to deliver a promising pipeline. We have
successfully identified several additional candidate compounds from our
protein homeostasis programs, each with a compelling mechanism of action
and potential to represent first in class therapeutic options for
patients.”
About Protein Homeostasis
Protein homeostasis, which is important in oncology, neurodegenerative
and other disorders, involves a tightly regulated network of pathways
controlling the biogenesis, folding, transport and degradation of
proteins. Exploring the maintenance and regulation of such competing,
yet integrated, biological pathways using a chemical biology approach,
should directly contribute to the understanding of diseases associated
with excessive protein misfolding, aggregation and degradation.
About FORMA
FORMA Therapeutics' scientists are passionate about discovering and
developing medicines that will make a difference in oncology,
inflammation & immunity, neurodegeneration, and other serious diseases.
The Company’s fully integrated R&D team drives discovery and early
clinical development of therapeutics for qualified targets in the areas
of epigenetics, protein homeostasis and metabolism. Leveraging a world
class network of academic investigators, clinical experts and partners,
FORMA combines deep biology insight, chemistry expertise and early
clinical development capabilities, to create drug candidates providing
profound patient benefit.
FORMA is headquartered in Watertown, MA near the epicenter of the
Cambridge Life Sciences cluster, with additional chemistry operations in
Branford, CT. www.formatherapeutics.com
Join our conversation on Twitter @FORMAInc.