FORMA Therapeutics Delivers Two Key Objectives In Collaboration With Celgene (CELG) To Advance Protein Homeostasis Medicines To Benefit Patients

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FORMA Therapeutics announced today that it has successfully completed two additional objectives under its strategic collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation, triggering two undisclosed payments from Celgene. Previously, FORMA and Celgene entered a collaboration in the promising area of protein homeostasis to discover, develop and commercialize innovative drug candidates. This collaboration enables Celgene to evaluate select therapeutic candidates and programs in protein homeostasis during preclinical development.

John Hohneker, M.D., Executive Vice President and Head of Research and Development at FORMA Therapeutics said, “FORMA’s integrated approach to drug discovery, bringing together distinctly novel and proprietary compound collections with clinically-meaningful biological assays across protein families, continues to deliver a promising pipeline. We have successfully identified several additional candidate compounds from our protein homeostasis programs, each with a compelling mechanism of action and potential to represent first in class therapeutic options for patients.”

About Protein Homeostasis

Protein homeostasis, which is important in oncology, neurodegenerative and other disorders, involves a tightly regulated network of pathways controlling the biogenesis, folding, transport and degradation of proteins. Exploring the maintenance and regulation of such competing, yet integrated, biological pathways using a chemical biology approach, should directly contribute to the understanding of diseases associated with excessive protein misfolding, aggregation and degradation.

About FORMA

FORMA Therapeutics' scientists are passionate about discovering and developing medicines that will make a difference in oncology, inflammation & immunity, neurodegeneration, and other serious diseases. The Company’s fully integrated R&D team drives discovery and early clinical development of therapeutics for qualified targets in the areas of epigenetics, protein homeostasis and metabolism. Leveraging a world class network of academic investigators, clinical experts and partners, FORMA combines deep biology insight, chemistry expertise and early clinical development capabilities, to create drug candidates providing profound patient benefit.

FORMA is headquartered in Watertown, MA near the epicenter of the Cambridge Life Sciences cluster, with additional chemistry operations in Branford, CT. www.formatherapeutics.com

Join our conversation on Twitter @FORMAInc.