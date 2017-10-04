Syros Pharma Announces FDA Acceptance Of IND To Advance SY-1365, Its First-In-Class Selective CDK7 Inhibitor, Into Phase I Clinical Trial In Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS), a biopharmaceutical company
pioneering the discovery and development of medicines to control the
expression of disease-driving genes, announced today that the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the Company's Investigational New
Drug (IND) application to advance SY-1365, its first-in-class selective
cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, into a Phase 1 clinical
trial in patients with advanced solid tumor malignancies, including
transcriptionally dependent cancers such as triple negative breast,
small cell lung and ovarian cancers. Syros is on track to initiate the
Phase 1 trial in the second quarter of 2017.
“We are delighted to reach this important milestone for patients and for
Syros,” said Nancy Simonian, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Syros.
“SY-1365 represents a promising new approach for cancers that are
dependent on high expression of oncogenic transcription factors for
their growth and survival. By selectively targeting CDK7, SY-1365 has
been shown to lower the expression of these disease-driving
transcription factors, inducing substantial anti-tumor activity in
multiple preclinical models. We are committed to developing SY-1365 as
quickly and efficiently as possible for patients with transcriptionally
dependent cancers who are in need of better treatment options and have
designed the Phase 1 clinical trial to give us early demonstration of
proof-of-mechanism.”
In this Phase 1 trial, Syros plans to enroll approximately 70 patients
with advanced solid tumors, including an expansion cohort in triple
negative breast, small cell lung and ovarian cancers at multiple
sites the United States. The trial will test the safety and tolerability
of escalating doses of SY-1365, with the goal of establishing a maximum
tolerated dose and a recommended Phase 2 dose. Additional study
objectives include assessing pharmacodynamic changes and early signs of
biological activity using biomarkers and clinical efficacy as measured
by response rate using radiographic measures. Syros plans to expand
future clinical development of SY-1365 into acute leukemias based on the
data generated in this trial.
SY-1365 has shown significant anti-proliferative and pro-apoptotic
activity in multiple in vitro and in vivo models of
difficult-to-treat solid tumors, including triple negative breast, small
cell lung and ovarian cancers. SY-1365 has induced anti-tumor activity
in both cell line-derived xenograft and patient-derived xenograft models
of triple negative breast cancer, including regressions at a twice
weekly dosing regimen consistent with the initial regimen planned for
the Phase 1 clinical trial. SY-1365 has also been shown to
preferentially kill cancer cells over non-cancerous cells in preclinical
models of transcriptionally dependent solid tumors and acute leukemias
and can lower the expression of oncogenic transcription factors,
including MYC.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals
Syros Pharmaceuticals is
pioneering the understanding of the non-coding region of the genome to
advance a new wave of medicines that control expression of
disease-driving genes. Syros has built a proprietary platform that is
designed to systematically and efficiently analyze this unexploited
region of DNA in human disease tissue to identify and drug novel targets
linked to genomically defined patient populations. Because gene
expression is fundamental to the function of all cells, Syros’ gene
control platform has broad potential to create medicines that achieve
profound and durable benefit across a range of diseases. Syros is
currently focused on cancer and immune-mediated diseases and is
advancing a growing pipeline of gene control medicines. Syros’ lead drug
candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical
trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid
leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, and SY-1365, a selective CDK7
inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers.
Led by a team with deep experience in drug discovery, development and
commercialization, Syros is located in Cambridge, Mass.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This
press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without
limitation statements regarding: the initiation of the planned Phase 1
clinical trial of SY-1365, the ability of this trial to provide early
evidence of proof-of-mechanism, the progression of clinical development
of SY-1365 into expansion cohorts of solid tumor patients and acute
leukemias, and the benefits of Syros’ gene control platform. The words
‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’
‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’
‘‘project,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘would,’’ and similar expressions
are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all
forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual
results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and
expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result
of various important factors, including: Syros’ ability to: advance the
development of its programs, including SY-1425 under the timelines it
projects in current and future clinical trials; obtain and maintain
patent protection for its drug candidates and the freedom to operate
under third party intellectual property; demonstrate in any current and
future clinical trials the requisite safety, efficacy and combinability
of its drug candidates; replicate scientific and non-clinical data in
clinical trials; successfully develop a companion diagnostic test to
identify patients with biomarkers associated with the RARA
super-enhancer; obtain and maintain necessary regulatory approvals;
identify, enter into and maintain collaboration agreements with third
parties; manage competition; manage expenses; raise the substantial
additional capital needed to achieve its business objectives; attract
and retain qualified personnel; and successfully execute on its business
strategies; risks described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Syros’
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, which
is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and risks
described in other filings that Syros makes with the Securities and
Exchange Commission in the future. Any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and
Syros expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking
statements, whether because of new information, future events or
otherwise.