Accenture And Biocelerate Collaborate To Advance Biopharmaceutical Innovation Through Increased Insights In Research & Development

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE:ACN) today announced it will work with BioCelerate,
a subsidiary of TransCelerate BioPharma Inc., a nonprofit focused on
improving efficiencies in research and development, to develop a
platform enabling its member companies to aggregate and analyze
preclinical and clinical information to improve drug development
efficiency and bring new medicines to patients faster.
“The ability to collect and leverage large amounts of precompetitive
information to create new insights in the R&D process is an important
development in the preclinical research space, said Kevin
Julian, senior managing director, Accenture Life Sciences North
America and Accelerated R&D Services. “We are eager to collaborate with
BioCelerate on this critical initiative to further enable the sharing of
data to maximize the value of preclinical and clinical research and
deliver better patient outcomes.”
The R&D data sharing platform will be built on the Accenture
Insights Platform. The Accenture
Insights Platform provides a portfolio of advanced analytics
capabilities, and an integrated design, build, run environment, to
enable the development of industry and function-specific analytics
solutions.
The platform will provide participating member companies the ability to
assimilate, aggregate, and analyze de-identified preclinical and
clinical information, enabling them to draw their respective conclusions
from a large data set. The platform will be used initially to support
BioCelerate’s first collaborative project, Toxicology & Background
Control Data Sharing, to enhance product safety.
”Sharing preclinical data among the BioCelerate member companies can be
a powerful tool for improving drug discovery and development. With this
initiative, BioCelerate members will be able to make more informed
decisions on compound progression based on a better understanding of
preclinical safety data,” said Mike Graziano Ph.D., DABT, Vice President
of Drug Safety Evaluation at BMS and lead for the BioCelerate initiative.
Dalvir Gill, Ph.D. CEO of TransCelerate BioPharma, Inc. said:
“Accenture’s deep expertise in life sciences, digital, analytics, and
clinical data-related services will be instrumental in delivering this
new platform and builds on the multi-year relationship between Accenture
and TransCelerate. All BioCelerate member companies recently signed a
collaborative Data Sharing Agreement outlining the guidelines of the
data that will be shared across companies. This, along with selecting
Accenture to build and host the global data sharing platform, marks
another significant milestone in advancing the industry. We are truly
excited for the long-term strategic vision of this platform and envisage
a future whereby drug developers can connect preclinical, clinical and
other data types within the same data sharing platform.”
Following launch of the platform, data from TransCelerate’s Placebo
Standard of Care Data Sharing (PSoC) initiative will be migrated,
creating the foundation for additional preclinical and clinical data
sharing across member companies. The PSoC initiative was established to
maximize the value of historic clinical data collected during clinical
trials, and was the first cross-therapeutic, multi-sponsor clinical data
sharing initiative of its kind designed to improve trial design and
safety surveillance.
In October
2015, Accenture was selected by TransCelerate to support its PSoC
initiative which has converted data for over 80 trials and more than
67,000 patients across seven therapeutic areas such as Alzheimer’s,
cardiovascular disease, and diabetes.
