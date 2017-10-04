Helius Medical Technologies Inks Lease for New Pennsylvania HQ

Headquarters to Provide Corporate Offices, a Clinical Research
Site and a Physical Therapy Training Center
NEWTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (TSX: HSM, HSM.S and HSM.WT.S and
OTCQB: HSDT) ("Helius" or the "Company") announced
today that it has secured its corporate headquarters by signing a 5-year
lease for 10,400 square feet of space at Newtown Commons West, outside
of Philadelphia. The site will serve as corporate headquarters, a
clinical research site and a physical therapy training center of
excellence.
“We are delighted with this move as it allows us to continue to build
our clinical and commercialization infrastructure for our proprietary
PoNS™ Therapy,” said Helius CEO, Philippe Deschamps. We chose Newtown
because it affords us access to a large pool of clinical and
commercialization talent and its proximity to major international
airports.”
Helius Medical Technologies will move into its new space July 1, 2017.
About PoNS™ Therapy
The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) is an investigational
non-invasive device designed to deliver neurostimulation through the
tongue. PoNS™ Therapy combines the use of the device with physical
therapy and is currently being evaluated in a multicenter clinical trial
for the treatment of balance disorder for subjects with mild to moderate
Traumatic Brain Injury.
About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.
Helius Medical Technologies is a medical technology company focused on
neurological wellness. Helius seeks to develop, license and acquire
unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s
ability to heal itself. For more information, please visit www.heliusmedical.com.
