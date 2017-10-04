Inari Medical Announces First Patient Treated With The ClotTriever Thrombectomy System

IRVINE, Calif., April 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Inari Medical Inc., a venture capital backed medical device company focused on the interventional treatment of venous thrombus, announced the treatment of the first patient with its ClotTriever Thrombectomy System. The ClotTriever Thrombectomy System received 510(k) marketing clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on February 16 for the non-surgical removal of thrombus (blood clots) from the peripheral vasculature.

"We are pleased to be the first site to perform a procedure using the ClotTriever System. The ClotTriever removed clot in the iliac vein efficiently, and without the need for thrombolytic drugs," said Mark Meissner, MD, Professor of Vascular Surgery at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle. "The ClotTriever is a promising new advancement in the treatment of thrombus in large veins," added Sandeep Vaidya, MD, Associate Professor of Interventional Radiology.

"The ClotTriever System is the second product offering in Inari's product portfolio," said Bill Hoffman, Inari's Chief Executive Officer. "The ClotTriever is currently available for treatment of thrombus in the peripheral veins at select centers, and we plan to add more centers as we gain clinical experience. We are pleased to provide a new tool for interventionalists to treat patients with large blood clots in big vessels, while avoiding the need for, and risk of, thrombolytic drugs," added Mr. Hoffman.

About the ClotTriever Thrombectomy System

The ClotTriever system is designed to remove large clot volume from large veins via access sites as small as 6 mm. The ClotTriever does not require use of thrombolytic drugs, which carry significant risk of bleeding and are contraindicated in many patients.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, founded in 2013, is a venture capital backed medical device company formed by Inceptus Medical, a medical device incubator. Inari develops products exclusively for venous thromboembolism disease and focuses on devices to remove large clots from large vessels. In addition to the ClotTriever, Inari has also developed the FlowTriever System, which has been used in nearly 200 patients to date. The FlowTriever System is currently undergoing an IDE clinical study called the FLARE trial, to evaluate the system for treatment of patients with pulmonary embolism. The company is funded by Versant Ventures, U.S. Venture Partners, the founders and other private investors.

