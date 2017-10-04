CDISC Board Names David R. Bobbitt As New CEO

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Clinical Data Interchange Standards Consortium (CDISC) announced that David R. Bobbitt, MSc, MBA will join CDISC as its new Chief Executive Officer today. Mr. Bobbitt succeeds Dr. Rebecca Daniels Kush, CDISC Founder, who completed her 20-year tenure as CDISC President this month.

“During this exciting time of transformation, when regulators are requiring CDISC standards for data to support the approval of new therapies and researchers around the world are beginning to recognize the value of using the CDISC standards to facilitate data sharing and collaborative open science, I am confident that David will complement the existing CDISC leadership to ensure that CDISC continues to expand upon existing relationships, produce valuable standards and sustain the CDISC organization,” stated Dr. Kush. “CDISC could only have become what it is today with the dedication of thousands of wonderful individuals around the world who have brought their own special contributions to CDISC. I trust that everyone will welcome David and continue to apply the CDISC standards to unlock cures and benefit patients.”

“The CDISC Board of Directors, Officers and the CDISC Organization as a whole would like to thank Dr. Kush for her tremendous contribution to CDISC over the last 20 years. Through her efforts, CDISC has grown from a small, grassroots organization into the global leader in clinical research standards that it is today,” stated Dr. David Hardison, CDISC Board Chair, adding, “We are confident that we will continue in this tradition of success with David. With his experience as an entrepreneur, fundraiser and non-profit executive, he is ideally suited to lead CDISC in its new chapter in an evolving industry.”

Prior to joining CDISC, Mr. Bobbitt served for the last three years as President of the SCORE Foundation in Washington, DC, where he led the organization in significant growth while maintaining high-quality services to America’s entrepreneurs. Previously, he served in a senior executive role to launch New York Genome Center, the newest next generation genomic sequencing and bioinformatics platform in the world. He also built the largest private sector fundraising program for kidney disease services and research in the U.S. He founded and ran a successful revenue consulting firm focused on the nonprofit biomedical research sector. Mr. Bobbitt holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia (UVa) where he was a Jefferson Scholar and Lawn Resident; a graduate engineering degree from Northeastern University; and an MBA from Darden Graduate School of Business at UVa where he graduated with the Faculty Award for Academic Excellence.

In accepting the appointment Bobbitt said, “CDISC is at an inflection point. I feel privileged to begin this new chapter. Our volunteers and members around the world along with Dr. Kush, the Board and the staff of CDISC have built an effective organization, recognized for leading clinical data standards development globally. As we enter the next stage of CDISC, our organizational strength through collaboration, inquiry, and innovation will provide the fertile substrate from which an even-stronger CDISC will grow.”

ABOUT CDISC

CDISC is a 501(c)(3) global, non-profit organization that develops data standards to foster smarter research and enable connections to healthcare. CDISC standards allow data to speak the same language, by providing common formats for data collection, data sharing and data analyses to make the most of the valuable information offered by patients participating in research studies around the globe, enabling researchers to discover new treatments, find breakthroughs, and unlock cures. CDISC standards are required for regulatory submissions to the U.S. FDA and Japan PMDA, are endorsed by the China CFDA, and are requested for use by the European Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI). The suite of CDISC standards is freely available on the CDISC website.

CDISC is funded through the generous support of over 400 member organizations from pharmaceutical, biotech, clinical research organizations, regulatory agencies, academia, and healthcare, as well as through grants, authorized CDISC Education courses, events and charitable contributions. To find out more about how to support CDISC and get involved, please visit www.cdisc.org and www.unlockcures.org.