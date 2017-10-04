CDISC Board Names David R. Bobbitt As New CEO

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Clinical Data Interchange Standards Consortium (CDISC) announced
that David R. Bobbitt, MSc, MBA will join CDISC as its new Chief
Executive Officer today. Mr. Bobbitt succeeds Dr. Rebecca Daniels Kush,
CDISC Founder, who completed her 20-year tenure as CDISC President this
month.
“During this exciting time of transformation, when regulators are
requiring CDISC standards for data to support the approval of new
therapies and researchers around the world are beginning to recognize
the value of using the CDISC standards to facilitate data sharing and
collaborative open science, I am confident that David will complement
the existing CDISC leadership to ensure that CDISC continues to expand
upon existing relationships, produce valuable standards and sustain the
CDISC organization,” stated Dr. Kush. “CDISC could only have become what
it is today with the dedication of thousands of wonderful individuals
around the world who have brought their own special contributions to
CDISC. I trust that everyone will welcome David and continue to apply
the CDISC standards to unlock cures and benefit patients.”
“The CDISC Board of Directors, Officers and the CDISC Organization as a
whole would like to thank Dr. Kush for her tremendous contribution to
CDISC over the last 20 years. Through her efforts, CDISC has grown from
a small, grassroots organization into the global leader in clinical
research standards that it is today,” stated Dr. David Hardison, CDISC
Board Chair, adding, “We are confident that we will continue in this
tradition of success with David. With his experience as an entrepreneur,
fundraiser and non-profit executive, he is ideally suited to lead CDISC
in its new chapter in an evolving industry.”
Prior to joining CDISC, Mr. Bobbitt served for the last three years as
President of the SCORE Foundation in Washington, DC, where he led the
organization in significant growth while maintaining high-quality
services to America’s entrepreneurs. Previously, he served in a senior
executive role to launch New York Genome Center, the newest next
generation genomic sequencing and bioinformatics platform in the world.
He also built the largest private sector fundraising program for kidney
disease services and research in the U.S. He founded and ran a
successful revenue consulting firm focused on the nonprofit biomedical
research sector. Mr. Bobbitt holds an undergraduate degree from the
University of Virginia (UVa) where he was a Jefferson Scholar and Lawn
Resident; a graduate engineering degree from Northeastern University;
and an MBA from Darden Graduate School of Business at UVa where he
graduated with the Faculty Award for Academic Excellence.
In accepting the appointment Bobbitt said, “CDISC is at an inflection
point. I feel privileged to begin this new chapter. Our volunteers and
members around the world along with Dr. Kush, the Board and the staff of
CDISC have built an effective organization, recognized for leading
clinical data standards development globally. As we enter the next stage
of CDISC, our organizational strength through collaboration, inquiry,
and innovation will provide the fertile substrate from which an
even-stronger CDISC will grow.”
ABOUT CDISC
CDISC is a 501(c)(3) global, non-profit organization that develops data
standards to foster smarter research and enable connections to
healthcare. CDISC standards allow data to speak the same
language, by providing common formats for data collection, data
sharing and data analyses to make the most of the valuable information
offered by patients participating in research studies around the globe,
enabling researchers to discover new treatments, find breakthroughs, and
unlock cures. CDISC standards are required for regulatory submissions to
the U.S. FDA and Japan PMDA, are endorsed by the China CFDA, and are
requested for use by the European Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI).
The suite of CDISC standards is freely available on the CDISC
website.
CDISC is funded through the generous support of over 400 member
organizations from pharmaceutical, biotech, clinical research
organizations, regulatory agencies, academia, and healthcare, as well as
through grants, authorized CDISC Education courses, events and
charitable contributions. To find out more about how to support CDISC
and get involved, please visit www.cdisc.org
and www.unlockcures.org.