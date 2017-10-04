Bioverativ (BIVVV) Appoints Tim Harris Executive Vice President, Research And Development

Industry veteran brings expertise in advancing cutting-edge technologies and leading high-performing R&D groups

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bioverativ Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVV), a global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for hemophilia and other rare blood disorders, today announced the appointment of Tim Harris, Ph.D., DSc, as Executive Vice President of Research and Development. Dr. Harris brings more than three decades of scientific and leadership expertise to this role where he will be responsible for leading Bioverativ’s scientific direction, advancing pipeline programs and optimizing research and development operations. He will report to John Cox, CEO of Bioverativ, and be a member of the executive leadership team, effective immediately.

“ I am excited to have Tim join the Bioverativ team,” said Mr. Cox. “ Tim is an innovative and dynamic leader with tremendous scientific expertise across multiple therapeutic areas. He has a proven track record of leading R&D teams that push scientific boundaries, which will be instrumental in helping us rapidly advance our pipeline of novel programs for people with hemophilia, sickle cell disease and other rare blood disorders.”

“ Bioverativ has a world-class R&D organization that challenged the status quo and developed ELOCTATE® and ALPROLIX®, the first major advancements in hemophilia treatment in nearly 20 years,” said Dr. Harris. “ It is an honor and a privilege to lead this outstanding team and I look forward to the opportunity to bring new, innovative medicines to patients through a focus on scientific innovation and clinical excellence.”

Prior to joining Bioverativ, Dr. Harris was a venture partner at SV Life Sciences where he helped to identify and analyze investment opportunities for its two newest funds. From 2011 to 2016, he held the roles of SVP, Precision Medicine, and SVP, Translational Medicine and Biochemistry at Biogen, where he was responsible for establishing foundational innovative technologies that advanced R&D efforts. Previously, as Chief Technology Officer at SAIC-Frederick (now Leidos) which operates the Frederick National Laboratory, the National Cancer Institute's leading center for cancer and AIDS research, Dr. Harris led a team of approximately 600 researchers devoted to advanced technologies spanning basic research to applied animal science. He also served as President and CEO of SGX Pharmaceuticals, (acquired by Eli Lilly), among other roles throughout his long career in the biotechnology industry. Dr. Harris is credited with more than 100 publications and has five issued patents. He is currently on the Board of Directors of Opgen (NASDAQ: OPGN) and is a visiting Professor at Columbia University.

About Bioverativ

Bioverativ is a global biotechnology company dedicated to transforming the lives of people with hemophilia and other rare blood disorders through world-class research, development and commercialization of innovative therapies. Launched in 2017 following separation from Biogen Inc., Bioverativ builds upon a strong heritage of scientific innovation and is committed to actively working with the blood disorders community. The company’s mission is to create progress for patients where they need it most and its hemophilia therapies when launched represented the first major advancements in hemophilia treatment in more than two decades. For more information, visit www.bioverativ.com or follow @bioverativ on Twitter.