Bioverativ (BIVVV) Appoints Tim Harris Executive Vice President, Research And Development

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bioverativ
Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVV), a global biotechnology company focused on the
discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for
hemophilia and other rare blood disorders, today announced the
appointment of Tim Harris, Ph.D., DSc, as Executive Vice President of
Research and Development. Dr. Harris brings more than three decades of
scientific and leadership expertise to this role where he will be
responsible for leading Bioverativ’s scientific direction, advancing
pipeline programs and optimizing research and development operations. He
will report to John Cox, CEO of Bioverativ, and be a member of the
executive leadership team, effective immediately.
“I am excited to have Tim join the Bioverativ team,” said Mr. Cox. “Tim
is an innovative and dynamic leader with tremendous scientific expertise
across multiple therapeutic areas. He has a proven track record of
leading R&D teams that push scientific boundaries, which will be
instrumental in helping us rapidly advance our pipeline of novel
programs for people with hemophilia, sickle cell disease and other rare
blood disorders.”
“Bioverativ has a world-class R&D organization that challenged the
status quo and developed ELOCTATE® and ALPROLIX®,
the first major advancements in hemophilia treatment in nearly 20
years,” said Dr. Harris. “It is an honor and a privilege to lead this
outstanding team and I look forward to the opportunity to bring new,
innovative medicines to patients through a focus on scientific
innovation and clinical excellence.”
Prior to joining Bioverativ, Dr. Harris was a venture partner at SV Life
Sciences where he helped to identify and analyze investment
opportunities for its two newest funds. From 2011 to 2016, he held the
roles of SVP, Precision Medicine, and SVP, Translational Medicine and
Biochemistry at Biogen, where he was responsible for establishing
foundational innovative technologies that advanced R&D efforts.
Previously, as Chief Technology Officer at SAIC-Frederick (now Leidos)
which operates the Frederick National Laboratory, the National Cancer
Institute's leading center for cancer and AIDS research, Dr. Harris led
a team of approximately 600 researchers devoted to advanced technologies
spanning basic research to applied animal science. He also served as
President and CEO of SGX Pharmaceuticals, (acquired by Eli Lilly), among
other roles throughout his long career in the biotechnology industry.
Dr. Harris is credited with more than 100 publications and has five
issued patents. He is currently on the Board of Directors of Opgen
(NASDAQ: OPGN) and is a visiting Professor at Columbia University.
About Bioverativ
Bioverativ is a global biotechnology
company dedicated to transforming the lives of people with hemophilia
and other rare blood disorders through world-class research, development
and commercialization of innovative therapies. Launched in 2017
following separation from Biogen Inc., Bioverativ builds upon a strong
heritage of scientific innovation and is committed to actively working
with the blood disorders community. The company’s mission is to create
progress for patients where they need it most and its hemophilia
therapies when launched represented the first major advancements in
hemophilia treatment in more than two decades. For more information,
visit www.bioverativ.com or
follow @bioverativ on
Twitter.