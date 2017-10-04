Innoviva Comments On ISS And Glass Lewis Reports

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innoviva, Inc. (the “Company” or “Innoviva”) (NASDAQ:INVA) today commented on reports issued by Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) and Glass, Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) regarding the election of directors at the Company’s Annual Stockholder Meeting scheduled for April 20, 2017:

The choice remains clear and straightforward – support Innoviva’s highly qualified Board with its increasingly successful strategic plan over Sarissa’s unqualified nominees who are advocating for short-sighted, high-risk cost cutting that has failed before.

The Company has added five new independent directors since 2014 and, in the past six months, has added two new independent directors with experience and skill sets that add value to the Board. Today, Innoviva’s Board is comprised of seven directors, six of whom are independent, who have industry-leading expertise, a track record of value creation and are experienced dealmakers. Specifically, your Board includes:

Four current or former CEOs ;

; Two former CFOs ;

; Six directors with relevant industry experience ;

; Five directors with experience executing substantial M&A transactions ;

; One director with professional investment experience ;

; Three directors with healthcare investment banking experience ; and

; and Three leaders that have delivered significant outperformance in executive roles.

Contrast this with Sarissa’s nominees, who:

Have each been a director of a company that was delisted during his tenure for underperformance ;

; Are not truly independent as they have each been either a Sarissa employee or appointed to a board of directors led by Sarissa’s founder;

as they have each been either a Sarissa employee or appointed to a board of directors led by Sarissa’s founder; One nominee is an entertainment executive with no executive pharmaceutical experience; and

with no executive pharmaceutical experience; and No nominee has been a CEO or CFO of a public company.

Most importantly, Innoviva’s Board is committed to maximizing value for all shareholders today as well as in the long term.

Sarissa has put forth high-risk cost cutting to be executed by unqualified nominees, and desires to change the Board and management team to implement their ill-advised plan. ISS and Glass Lewis showed a fundamental lack of understanding of Innoviva’s business model and how the Company’s partnership with GSK is integral and would be jeopardized by Sarissa’s proposal to replace its Chairman, its CEO and its business strategy. Moreover, the proxy advisory firms ignored the contributions of the experienced Innoviva team and how those contributions have driven the substantial growth in revenues, reduction in expenses and shareholder value. We urge shareholders to protect their investment in Innoviva by voting ‘FOR’ the Board’s director nominees on the WHITE proxy card today. Every vote is important, no matter how many or how few shares you own.

Innoviva encourages all shareholders to carefully review the Company’s proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and vote only on its WHITE proxy card today. Shareholders who previously submitted a Gold proxy have every legal right to change their vote, as only the latest-dated proxy counts.

For more information about Innoviva’s Annual Stockholder Meeting, please visit http://investor.inva.com/proxy.cfm.

