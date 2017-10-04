|
To Investors, Financial Analysts, Newswires, Trade And Mass Media Concerned With Lonza Group (LZAGY.PK)
4/10/2017 7:43:59 AM
Invitation: Conference Call – Qualitative Business Update First Quarter 2017
Lonza is pleased to invite you to our Conference Call – Business Update First Quarter 2017.
Date
Tuesday, 25 April 2017
Time
14:30 CEST (Frankfurt / Zurich)
13:30 BST (London)
8.30 am ET (Boston / New York)
Speaker
Richard Ridinger, CEO
Documentation
The slide presentation used during the conference call will be made available on 25 April 2017, 7:00 CEST, on the Lonza Group website at Investor Information and Media Center.
Pre-Registration
To avoid queueing, please access the Diamond Pass Portal to pre-register for the conference:
You will receive your personal dial-in details directly in your Outlook calendar.
OR
Dial-in
+41 58 310 50 00 (Europe)
+44 203 059 58 62 (UK)
+1 631 570 5613 (USA)
After the presentation ends, you will have the opportunity to ask questions. Please note that the Conference Call is scheduled to last one hour and will be held in English.
We hope that you will be able to participate. If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Dirk Oehlers, Tel +41 61 316 8540, E-mail: dirk.oehlers@lonza.com.
Yours sincerely,
Dirk Oehlers
Investor Relations
Tel +41 61 316 85 40
dirk.oehlers@lonza.com
Dominik Werner
Head Corporate Communications
Tel +41 61 316 87 98
dominik.werner@lonza.com
