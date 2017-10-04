 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
MST Medical Surgery Technologies, Ltd Release: First-Ever Live Laparoscopic Surgery Using Image-Guided Robotically Assisted System



4/10/2017

YOKNEAM, Israel, April 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The first-ever live laparoscopic surgery using an image-guided robotically assisted system was broadcast at VAAO Symposium for Minimally Invasive Gynecological Surgery 2017 in Münster, Germany. The live case was performed by PD Dr Andreas Hackethal using the AutoLap system.

The ovarian cystectomy procedure was conducted using AutoLap, an imaged-guided robotically assisted laparoscope positioning system (MST Medical Surgery Technologies), to demonstrate the value of freeing a surgical assistant from the role of camera holder and achieving a consistently stable image and optimal field of view for the surgeon.

AutoLap is attached to the OR bedrail and guides the scope by means of real-time image analysis software (Follow Me™ mode) that continuously detects the surgical tools within the surgical cavity. The surgeon controls AutoLap with a wireless wearable control ring.

As AutoLap is compatible with advanced OR equipment, the surgical team for this case combined the system with the Olympus Visera Elite OTV- S190 video system and EndoEye camera head.

"I have used AutoLap in more complex surgeries too, when all the advantages of the system are especially evident," Hackethal noted following the broadcast. "I like having the option of switching between AutoLap's different modes during the procedure."

Hackethal's surgical assistant added: "This system allows us to give our attention to the other important tasks without having to hand the camera to someone else or even to the surgeon."

The audience at VAAO responded to the broadcast with supportive feedback and questions directed to MST's regional sales director, Holger Schipper. "AutoLap is very different from any other system used for laparoscopic procedures, so the participants were excited to have the opportunity to see it being used live," he said. "To date, the system has been used with 25 different types of surgical procedures. The live case ovarian cystectomy was an excellent opportunity to demonstrate the system's advantages in a gynecological procedure."

About AutoLap™ 

AutoLap™ is the only image-guided robotically assisted laparoscope positioning system for minimally invasive surgery. The system interacts with the surgeon's movements in the surgical cavity, guiding the robotic laparoscope positioner in real time, offering the surgeon full and natural control of the surgical procedure and an optimal field of view. It is currently indicated for general laparoscopic, gynecologic as well as urologic procedures with standard laparoscopes or rigid endoscopes.


Contact:
Rachel Feldman
MST Medical Surgery Technologies 
rachel@mst-sys.com
http://www.mst-sys.com

Mobile +972-522-934-466

SOURCE MST Medical Surgery Technologies, Ltd


Read at BioSpace.com


